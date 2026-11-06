Saudi Arabia Automobile Industry To Surpass USD 70.58 Bn By 2032 Driven By SUV Demand & Expanding EV Charging Infrastructure, Reports Mordor Intelligence
Hyderabad, India, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the Saudi Arabia automobile market size is expected to expand from USD 53.37 billion in 2027 to USD 70.58 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.75%. Higher purchasing power, wider driver licensing access, and steady investment in local vehicle manufacturing and EV charging are broadening the buyer base. Manufacturers are leaning on recreation-focused SUVs and locally supported offers to capture demand. At the same time, shipping disruptions across Gulf routes since March 2026 have delayed vehicle deliveries and held back some rental fleet operators. Even so, sellers with secured stock are well placed to convert demand into completed sales.
Saudi Arabia Automobile Market Trends and Drivers
Government Support and EV Charging Infrastructure Expansion: The expansion of EV charging infrastructure across major cities and intercity highways is improving the practicality of electric vehicles for everyday and long-distance travel in Saudi Arabia. As charging access becomes more widespread, consumers may feel more confident considering electric models, creating opportunities for automakers to reach buyers beyond urban markets.
Vision 2030 Investments and Growing Foreign Automotive Investment: Investment in domestic vehicle manufacturing is supporting Saudi Arabia's efforts to strengthen its automotive industry. Partnerships between government-backed entities and international automakers are helping establish local production facilities, which could expand vehicle supply, support market growth, and gradually reduce dependence on imports.
“The Saudi Arabia automobile market requires a clear assessment of vehicle demand, competitive positioning, and changing market conditions. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research approach, combining market data validation and structured analysis to provide decisionmakers with a reliable basis for evaluating market opportunities and risks.” Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .
Saudi Arabia Automobile Market: Regional Demand Trends
Public transport expansion across major Saudi cities is supporting demand for buses and commercial vehicles. Regional bus networks in Jeddah and the Eastern Province are strengthening urban connectivity, creating opportunities for vehicle manufacturers and suppliers to serve the growing needs of public transport operators.
Riyadh remains a major automobile demand hub, supported by employment growth and the expansion of financial and technology businesses. The city's active vehicle resale market also provides additional sales channels for dealers and automotive businesses, complementing traditional retail operations.
Saudi Arabia Automobile Industry Segmentation
By Vehicle Type
- Two-Wheeler
- Three-Wheeler
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicle
- Off-Highway Vehicles
By Propulsion Type
- Internal Combustion Engine
- Hybrid Vehicle
- Electric Vehicle
By Application
- Personal
- Commercial
- Public Transport
- Industrial Use
By Ownership Model
- Individual Ownership
- Fleet Ownership
- Subscription-Based
- Shared Mobility
By Sales Channel
- OEM Dealers
- Independent Dealers
- Online Platforms
- Direct-to-Consumer
Saudi Arabia Automobile Market Companies
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Hyundai Motor Company / Kia Corp.
- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
- General Motors (Chevrolet, GMC)
- Mazda Motor Corporation
- Lucid Group
- Ceer Company
- Tesla Inc.
- SAIC-MG Motor
- Geely Automobile Holdings
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Chery Automobile Co.
- Great Wall Motors (Haval)
- BAIC Group
- Ford Motor Company
- Volkswagen AG
- Renault Group
- Iveco Group
- Tata Motors / Tata Daewoo Mobility
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