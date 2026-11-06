Saudi Arabia Automobile Industry To Surpass USD 70.58 Bn By 2032 Driven By SUV Demand & Expanding EV Charging Infrastructure, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Saudi Arabia automobile market is projected to grow steadily, with passenger cars leading the market and internal combustion engine vehicles accounting for a major share of vehicle spending. Electric vehicles represent the fastest-growing propulsion segment, while Riyadh remains the largest demand center in the country.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the Saudi Arabia automobile market size is expected to expand from USD 53.37 billion in 2027 to USD 70.58 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.75%. Higher purchasing power, wider driver licensing access, and steady investment in local vehicle manufacturing and EV charging are broadening the buyer base. Manufacturers are leaning on recreation-focused SUVs and locally supported offers to capture demand. At the same time, shipping disruptions across Gulf routes since March 2026 have delayed vehicle deliveries and held back some rental fleet operators. Even so, sellers with secured stock are well placed to convert demand into completed sales.

Saudi Arabia Automobile Market Trends and Drivers

Government Support and EV Charging Infrastructure Expansion: The expansion of EV charging infrastructure across major cities and intercity highways is improving the practicality of electric vehicles for everyday and long-distance travel in Saudi Arabia. As charging access becomes more widespread, consumers may feel more confident considering electric models, creating opportunities for automakers to reach buyers beyond urban markets.

Vision 2030 Investments and Growing Foreign Automotive Investment: Investment in domestic vehicle manufacturing is supporting Saudi Arabia's efforts to strengthen its automotive industry. Partnerships between government-backed entities and international automakers are helping establish local production facilities, which could expand vehicle supply, support market growth, and gradually reduce dependence on imports.

“The Saudi Arabia automobile market requires a clear assessment of vehicle demand, competitive positioning, and changing market conditions. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research approach, combining market data validation and structured analysis to provide decisionmakers with a reliable basis for evaluating market opportunities and risks.” Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .

Saudi Arabia Automobile Market: Regional Demand Trends

Public transport expansion across major Saudi cities is supporting demand for buses and commercial vehicles. Regional bus networks in Jeddah and the Eastern Province are strengthening urban connectivity, creating opportunities for vehicle manufacturers and suppliers to serve the growing needs of public transport operators.

Riyadh remains a major automobile demand hub, supported by employment growth and the expansion of financial and technology businesses. The city's active vehicle resale market also provides additional sales channels for dealers and automotive businesses, complementing traditional retail operations.

Saudi Arabia Automobile Industry Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Two-Wheeler

Three-Wheeler

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Off-Highway Vehicles

By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine

Hybrid Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

By Application

Personal

Commercial

Public Transport

Industrial Use

By Ownership Model

Individual Ownership

Fleet Ownership

Subscription-Based

Shared Mobility

By Sales Channel

OEM Dealers

Independent Dealers

Online Platforms

Direct-to-Consumer

Saudi Arabia Automobile Market Companies

Toyota Motor Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company / Kia Corp.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

General Motors (Chevrolet, GMC)

Mazda Motor Corporation

Lucid Group

Ceer Company

Tesla Inc.

SAIC-MG Motor

Geely Automobile Holdings

BYD Co. Ltd.

Chery Automobile Co.

Great Wall Motors (Haval)

BAIC Group

Ford Motor Company

Volkswagen AG

Renault Group

Iveco Group

Tata Motors / Tata Daewoo Mobility

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