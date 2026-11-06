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Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 35 0917 - RIKS 37 0115


Date: 2026-11-06 06:31:27

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKB 35 0917 RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 11/11/2026 11/11/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,620 340
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.920 / 6.850 83.730 / 2.865
Total Number of Bids Received 13 4
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 3,220 690
Total Number of Successful Bids 11 3
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 11 3
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.920 / 6.850 83.730 / 2.865
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 101.155 / 6.820 83.851 / 2.850
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.920 / 6.850 83.730 / 2.865
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 101.044 / 6.830 83.801 / 2.856
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 101.155 / 6.820 83.851 / 2.850
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.720 / 6.880 83.550 / 2.888
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.985 / 6.840 83.674 / 2.872
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.23 2.03

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