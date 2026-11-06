Essent Group Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results And Declares Quarterly Dividend

Essent also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 10, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2026.

“Our third quarter results reflect the earnings power of our mortgage insurance and reinsurance franchise,” said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“With the solid credit quality of our insurance in force and our strong capital position, we are well positioned to deliver high-quality earnings with continued flexibility to invest in the business and return capital to shareholders.”

Financial Highlights:



Mortgage new insurance written for the third quarter of 2026 was $12.1 billion, compared to $14.1 billion in the second quarter of 2026 and $12.2 billion in the third quarter of 2025.



Mortgage insurance in force as of September 30, 2026 was $250.1 billion, compared to $249.7 billion as of June 30, 2026 and $248.8 billion as of September 30, 2025.



Reinsurance net premiums written for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $330.3 million, compared to $49.3 million in the same period of 2025.



Net investment income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $183.8 million, up 4% from the comparable period in 2025.



Year-to-date through October 31, 2026, Essent repurchased 7.7 million common shares for $474 million.

In November 2026, our Board approved a $500 million share repurchase authorization that runs through year-end 2028.



Conference Call:

Essent management will hold a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern time today to discuss its results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at .

Participants interested in joining the call's live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking here to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that participants join 15 minutes prior to the event start, although they may register ahead of the call and dial in at any time during the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Essent website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year.

In addition to the information provided in the Company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which may be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Essent's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include“forward-looking statements” which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will,"“should,”“expect,” "plan," "anticipate," "believe,"“estimate,”“predict,” or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the“GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers or the loss of a significant customer; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; decrease in the length of time our insurance policies are in force; deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A“Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2026, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About the Company:

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries,“Essent”) offering private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and title insurance and settlement services to serve the housing finance industry. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at .

Source: Essent Group Ltd.

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