Essent Group Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results And Declares Quarterly Dividend
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Financial Results and Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended September 30, 2026
|Exhibit A
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
|Exhibit B
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|Exhibit C
|Consolidated Historical Quarterly Data (Unaudited)
|Exhibit D
|Year-to-Date Segment Results (Unaudited)
|Exhibit E
|Historical Quarterly Segment Information (Unaudited)
|Exhibit F
|Mortgage Insurance - Historical Quarterly Data
|Exhibit G
|Mortgage Insurance - New Insurance Written
|Exhibit H
|Mortgage Insurance - Insurance in Force and Risk in Force
|Exhibit I
|Mortgage Insurance - Vintage Data
|Exhibit J
|Mortgage Insurance - Outward Reinsurance Vintage Data
|Exhibit K
|Mortgage Insurance - Geographic Data
|Exhibit L
|Mortgage Insurance - Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE
|Exhibit M
|Mortgage Insurance - Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency
|Exhibit N
|U.S. Mortgage Insurance Company Capital
|Exhibit O
|Reinsurance
|Exhibit P
|Cash & Investments
|Exhibit Q
|Book Value Per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends & Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Exhibit A
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues:
|Gross premiums written
|$
|342,429
|$
|280,796
|$
|1,116,059
|$
|828,062
|Ceded premiums
|(39,555
|)
|(38,968
|)
|(111,231
|)
|(106,475
|)
|Net premiums written
|302,874
|241,828
|1,004,828
|721,587
|(Increase) decrease in unearned premiums
|(12,202
|)
|4,504
|(177,299
|)
|19,402
|Net premiums earned
|290,672
|246,332
|827,529
|740,989
|Net investment income
|62,952
|59,795
|183,819
|177,294
|Realized investment gains (losses), net
|(1,626
|)
|(425
|)
|(1,884
|)
|(735
|)
|Income from other invested assets
|10,724
|1,770
|40,288
|13,644
|Other income
|11,461
|4,358
|23,189
|17,339
|Total revenues
|374,183
|311,830
|1,072,941
|948,531
|Losses and expenses:
|Provision for losses and LAE
|83,489
|44,922
|180,666
|93,264
|Other underwriting and operating expenses
|83,490
|59,498
|231,731
|193,387
|Interest expense
|8,162
|8,251
|24,458
|24,547
|Total losses and expenses
|175,141
|112,671
|436,855
|311,198
|Income before income taxes
|199,042
|199,159
|636,086
|637,333
|Income tax expense
|35,666
|34,944
|111,197
|102,346
|Net income
|$
|163,376
|$
|164,215
|$
|524,889
|$
|534,987
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|1.84
|$
|1.69
|$
|5.76
|$
|5.35
|Diluted
|1.82
|1.67
|5.71
|5.29
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|88,964
|97,400
|91,156
|100,086
|Diluted
|89,774
|98,519
|91,894
|101,155
|Net income
|$
|163,376
|$
|164,215
|$
|524,889
|$
|534,987
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments
|(168,983
|)
|50,241
|(207,660
|)
|138,559
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(5,607
|)
|$
|214,456
|$
|317,229
|$
|673,546
|Exhibit B
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|2026
|2025
|Assets
|Investments
|Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value
|$
|5,367,841
|$
|5,455,593
|Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value
|504,142
|648,492
|Total investments available for sale
|5,871,983
|6,104,085
|Other invested assets
|451,948
|382,513
|Total investments
|6,323,931
|6,486,598
|Cash
|160,670
|123,049
|Accrued investment income
|46,662
|47,371
|Accounts receivable
|186,991
|51,267
|Deferred policy acquisition costs
|74,010
|9,547
|Property, equipment and software, net
|46,556
|49,189
|Prepaid federal income tax
|488,825
|513,425
|Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net
|77,101
|78,153
|Other assets
|153,463
|82,404
|Total assets
|$
|7,558,209
|$
|7,441,003
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Reserve for losses and LAE
|$
|585,478
|$
|446,822
|Unearned premium reserve
|269,029
|91,730
|Net deferred tax liability
|422,475
|465,351
|Senior notes due 2029, net
|496,308
|495,301
|Other accrued liabilities
|229,854
|185,072
|Total liabilities
|2,003,144
|1,684,276
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common shares, $0.015 par value:
|Authorized - 233,333; issued and outstanding - 88,769 shares in 2026 and 95,456 shares in 2025
|1,332
|1,432
|Additional paid-in capital
|227,604
|649,895
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(359,645
|)
|(151,985
|)
|Retained earnings
|5,685,774
|5,257,385
|Total stockholders' equity
|5,555,065
|5,756,727
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,558,209
|$
|7,441,003
|Return on average equity (1)
|12.4
|%
|12.1
|%
|(1) The 2026 return on average equity is calculated by dividing annualized year-to-date 2026 net income by average equity. The 2025 return on average equity is calculated by dividing full year 2025 net income by average equity.
|Exhibit C
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Supplemental Information
|Consolidated Historical Quarterly Data (Unaudited)
|2026
|2025
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Revenues:
|Net premiums earned
|$
|290,672
|$
|276,764
|$
|260,093
|$
|242,729
|$
|246,332
|Net investment income
|62,952
|61,612
|59,255
|59,223
|59,795
|Realized investment gains (losses), net
|(1,626
|)
|(111
|)
|(147
|)
|(188
|)
|(425
|)
|Income from other invested assets
|10,724
|19,385
|10,179
|3,942
|1,770
|Other income (1)
|11,461
|5,036
|6,692
|6,698
|4,358
|Total revenues
|374,183
|362,686
|336,072
|312,404
|311,830
|Losses and expenses:
|Provision for losses and LAE
|83,489
|48,961
|48,216
|56,073
|44,922
|Other underwriting and operating expenses
|83,490
|75,258
|72,983
|63,653
|59,498
|Interest expense
|8,162
|8,148
|8,148
|8,149
|8,251
|Total losses and expenses
|175,141
|132,367
|129,347
|127,875
|112,671
|Income before income taxes
|199,042
|230,319
|206,725
|184,529
|199,159
|Income tax expense (2)
|35,666
|40,605
|34,926
|29,547
|34,944
|Net income
|$
|163,376
|$
|189,714
|$
|171,799
|$
|154,982
|$
|164,215
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|1.84
|$
|2.09
|$
|1.83
|$
|1.62
|$
|1.69
|Diluted
|1.82
|2.08
|1.82
|1.60
|1.67
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|88,964
|90,740
|93,818
|95,772
|97,400
|Diluted
|89,774
|91,389
|94,572
|96,664
|98,519
|Book value per share
|$
|62.58
|$
|63.01
|$
|61.20
|$
|60.31
|$
|58.86
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|11.7
|%
|13.4
|%
|12.0
|%
|10.8
|%
|11.5
|%
|Senior debt & credit facility:
|Borrowings outstanding
|$
|500,000
|$
|500,000
|$
|500,000
|$
|500,000
|$
|500,000
|Undrawn committed capacity
|$
|500,000
|$
|500,000
|$
|500,000
|$
|500,000
|$
|500,000
|Weighted average interest rate (end of period)
|6.25
|%
|6.25
|%
|6.25
|%
|6.25
|%
|6.25
|%
|Debt-to-capital
|8.26
|%
|8.11
|%
|8.07
|%
|7.99
|%
|8.01
|%
| Cash and investments available for sale at the holding companies
|$
|959,062
|$
|1,108,667
|$
|1,144,112
|$
|1,268,579
|$
|1,038,747
|(1) Other income includes net favorable (unfavorable) changes in the fair value of embedded derivatives associated with certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements, which for the quarters ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, were $5,693, ($323), $37, ($526), and ($858), respectively.
|(2) Income tax expense for the quarters ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025 includes $3,440, $3,954, $2,407, $366, and $493, respectively, of discrete tax expense associated with realized and unrealized gains. Income tax expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 also includes ($396) and ($828), respectively, of discrete tax benefits associated with prior year tax returns. Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 also includes ($1,067) of excess tax benefits associated with the vesting of common shares and common share units.
|Exhibit D
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Supplemental Information
|Year-to-Date Segment Results (Unaudited)
|The following tables set forth comparative financial information for our two reportable business segments, Mortgage Insurance and Reinsurance, our Corporate & Other category and our consolidated results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (unaudited). Our Corporate & Other category is used to reconcile our reportable business segments to consolidated results and includes business activities associated with our title insurance operations, income and losses from holding company treasury operations, and general corporate operating expenses not attributable to our operating segments.
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|(In thousands)
|Mortgage Insurance
|Reinsurance
|Corporate & Other
|Consolidated
|Mortgage Insurance
|Reinsurance
|Corporate & Other
|Consolidated
|Revenues:
|Net premiums earned
|$
|642,283
|$
|136,993
|$
|48,253
|$
|827,529
|$
|654,069
|$
|45,913
|$
|41,007
|$
|740,989
|Net investment income
|132,540
|16,299
|34,980
|183,819
|130,731
|15,358
|31,205
|177,294
|Realized investment gains (losses), net
|(1,893
|)
|-
|9
|(1,884
|)
|(652
|)
|-
|(83
|)
|(735
|)
|Income from other invested assets
|24,690
|-
|15,598
|40,288
|6,223
|-
|7,421
|13,644
|Other income
|10,551
|5,487
|7,151
|23,189
|3,962
|6,453
|6,924
|17,339
|Total revenues
|808,171
|158,779
|105,991
|1,072,941
|794,333
|67,724
|86,474
|948,531
|Losses and expenses:
|Provision for losses and LAE
|118,720
|59,684
|2,262
|180,666
|90,213
|105
|2,946
|93,264
|Compensation and benefits
|46,651
|5,668
|46,035
|98,354
|49,665
|3,586
|46,336
|99,587
|Premium and other taxes
|17,981
|44
|1,442
|19,467
|17,558
|35
|1,735
|19,328
|Acquisition costs, net (3)
|(23,142
|)
|38,382
|-
|15,240
|(20,257
|)
|1,129
|-
|(19,128
|)
|Other underwriting and operating expenses
|32,272
|2,916
|63,482
|98,670
|29,868
|2,658
|61,074
|93,600
| Net operating expenses before allocations
|73,762
|47,010
|110,959
|231,731
|76,834
|7,408
|109,145
|193,387
|Corporate expense allocations
|27,645
|1,962
|(29,607
|)
|-
|28,864
|975
|(29,839
|)
|-
|Operating expenses after allocations
|101,407
|48,972
|81,352
|231,731
|105,698
|8,383
|79,306
|193,387
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|24,458
|24,458
|-
|-
|24,547
|24,547
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|588,044
|$
|50,123
|$
|(2,081
|)
|$
|636,086
|$
|598,422
|$
|59,236
|$
|(20,325
|)
|$
|637,333
|Loss ratio (1)
|18.5
|%
|43.6
|%
|13.8
|%
|0.2
|%
|Expense ratio (2)
|15.8
|%
|35.7
|%
|16.2
|%
|18.3
|%
|Combined ratio
|34.3
|%
|79.3
|%
|30.0
|%
|18.5
|%
|(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
|(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses after allocations by net premiums earned.
|(3) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.
|Exhibit E
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Supplemental Information
|Historical Quarterly Segment Information
|(Unaudited)
|Mortgage Insurance
|2026
|2025
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|($ in thousands)
|Revenues:
|Net premiums earned
|$
|210,958
|$
|215,662
|$
|215,663
|$
|212,674
|$
|215,683
|Net investment income
|46,218
|43,965
|42,357
|43,627
|44,265
|Realized investment gains (losses), net
|(1,611
|)
|(94
|)
|(188
|)
|(218
|)
|(427
|)
|Income (loss) from other invested assets
|5,953
|12,975
|5,762
|2,044
|(605
|)
|Other income
|7,412
|1,396
|1,743
|1,149
|800
|Total revenues
|268,930
|273,904
|265,337
|259,276
|259,716
|Losses and expenses:
|Provision for losses and LAE
|51,709
|29,391
|37,620
|55,160
|44,170
|Compensation and benefits
|15,136
|14,898
|16,617
|14,727
|15,388
|Premium and other taxes
|5,993
|5,996
|5,992
|6,038
|6,010
|Acquisition costs, net (3)
|(7,994
|)
|(7,770
|)
|(7,378
|)
|(7,234
|)
|(7,057
|)
|Other underwriting and operating expenses
|10,743
|10,695
|10,834
|11,523
|9,735
|Net operating expenses before allocations
|23,878
|23,819
|26,065
|25,054
|24,076
|Corporate expense allocations
|8,017
|8,086
|11,542
|9,213
|7,081
|Operating expenses after allocations
|31,895
|31,905
|37,607
|34,267
|31,157
|Income before income taxes
|$
|185,326
|$
|212,608
|$
|190,110
|$
|169,849
|$
|184,389
|Loss ratio (1)
|24.5
|%
|13.6
|%
|17.4
|%
|25.9
|%
|20.5
|%
|Expense ratio (2)
|15.1
|%
|14.8
|%
|17.4
|%
|16.1
|%
|14.4
|%
|Combined ratio
|39.6
|%
|28.4
|%
|34.8
|%
|42.0
|%
|34.9
|%
|(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
|(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses after allocations by net premiums earned.
|(3) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.
|Exhibit E, continued
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Supplemental Information
|Historical Quarterly Segment Information (Unaudited)
|Reinsurance
|2026
|2025
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|($ in thousands)
|Revenues:
|Net premiums earned
|$
|64,044
|$
|43,639
|$
|29,310
|$
|14,696
|$
|16,304
|Net investment income
|5,541
|6,088
|4,670
|4,913
|5,302
|Realized investment gains, net
|-
|-
|-
|6
|-
|Other income
|2,171
|1,345
|1,971
|2,255
|1,591
|Total revenues
|71,756
|51,072
|35,951
|21,870
|23,197
|Losses and expenses:
|Provision for losses and LAE
|31,032
|18,723
|9,929
|206
|65
|Compensation and benefits
|1,702
|1,781
|2,185
|961
|1,180
|Premium and other taxes
|12
|14
|18
|17
|8
|Acquisition costs, net (3)
|19,791
|11,849
|6,742
|763
|487
|Other underwriting and operating expenses
|949
|987
|980
|996
|890
|Net operating expenses before allocations
|22,454
|14,631
|9,925
|2,737
|2,565
|Corporate expense allocations
|758
|653
|551
|516
|502
|Operating expenses after allocations
|23,212
|15,284
|10,476
|3,253
|3,067
|Income before income taxes
|$
|17,512
|$
|17,065
|$
|15,546
|$
|18,411
|$
|20,065
|Loss ratio (1)
|48.5
|%
|42.9
|%
|33.9
|%
|1.4
|%
|0.4
|%
|Expense ratio (2)
|36.2
|%
|35.0
|%
|35.7
|%
|22.1
|%
|18.8
|%
|Combined ratio
|84.7
|%
|77.9
|%
|69.6
|%
|23.5
|%
|19.2
|%
|(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
|(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses after allocations by net premiums earned.
|(3) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.
|Exhibit E, continued
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Supplemental Information
|Historical Quarterly Segment Information
|(Unaudited)
|Corporate & Other
|2026
|2025
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|($ in thousands)
|Revenues:
|Net premiums earned
|$
|15,670
|$
|17,463
|$
|15,120
|$
|15,359
|$
|14,345
|Net investment income
|11,193
|11,559
|12,228
|10,683
|10,228
|Realized investment gains (losses), net
|(15
|)
|(17
|)
|41
|24
|2
|Income from other invested assets
|4,771
|6,410
|4,417
|1,898
|2,375
|Other income
|1,878
|2,295
|2,978
|3,294
|1,967
|Total revenues
|33,497
|37,710
|34,784
|31,258
|28,917
|Losses and expenses:
|Provision for losses and LAE
|748
|847
|667
|707
|687
|Compensation and benefits
|14,357
|13,825
|17,853
|14,675
|12,608
|Premium and other taxes
|461
|545
|436
|446
|(88
|)
|Other underwriting and operating expenses
|22,340
|22,438
|18,704
|20,741
|20,337
|Net operating expenses before allocations
|37,158
|36,808
|36,993
|35,862
|32,857
|Corporate expense allocations
|(8,775
|)
|(8,739
|)
|(12,093
|)
|(9,729
|)
|(7,583
|)
|Operating expenses after allocations
|28,383
|28,069
|24,900
|26,133
|25,274
|Interest expense
|8,162
|8,148
|8,148
|8,149
|8,251
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|(3,796
|)
|$
|646
|$
|1,069
|$
|(3,731
|)
|$
|(5,295
|)
|Consolidated
|2026
|2025
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|($ in thousands)
|Revenues:
|Net premiums earned
|$
|290,672
|$
|276,764
|$
|260,093
|$
|242,729
|$
|246,332
|Net investment income
|62,952
|61,612
|59,255
|59,223
|59,795
|Realized investment gains (losses), net
|(1,626
|)
|(111
|)
|(147
|)
|(188
|)
|(425
|)
|Income from other invested assets
|10,724
|19,385
|10,179
|3,942
|1,770
|Other income
|11,461
|5,036
|6,692
|6,698
|4,358
|Total revenues
|374,183
|362,686
|336,072
|312,404
|311,830
|Losses and expenses:
|Provision for losses and LAE
|83,489
|48,961
|48,216
|56,073
|44,922
|Compensation and benefits
|31,195
|30,504
|36,655
|30,363
|29,176
|Premium and other taxes
|6,466
|6,555
|6,446
|6,501
|5,930
|Acquisition costs, net (1)
|11,797
|4,079
|(636
|)
|(6,471
|)
|(6,570
|)
|Other underwriting and operating expenses
|34,032
|34,120
|30,518
|33,260
|30,962
|Total other underwriting and operating expenses
|83,490
|75,258
|72,983
|63,653
|59,498
|Interest expense
|8,162
|8,148
|8,148
|8,149
|8,251
|Income before income taxes
|$
|199,042
|$
|230,319
|$
|206,725
|$
|184,529
|$
|199,159
|(1) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.
|Exhibit F
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Supplemental Information
|Mortgage Insurance - Historical Quarterly Data
|2026
|2025
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|($ in thousands)
|New insurance written
|$
|12,129,030
|$
|14,144,104
|$
|11,076,190
|$
|11,840,227
|$
|12,233,252
|New risk written
|$
|3,325,569
|$
|3,822,560
|$
|2,893,697
|$
|3,030,169
|$
|3,239,497
|Average insurance in force
|$
|249,915,876
|$
|248,468,781
|$
|247,838,392
|$
|248,695,560
|$
|247,821,046
|Insurance in force (end of period)
|$
|250,062,714
|$
|249,720,234
|$
|247,909,417
|$
|248,356,397
|$
|248,808,341
|Gross risk in force (end of period) (1)
|$
|68,680,150
|$
|68,465,872
|$
|67,916,263
|$
|68,053,447
|$
|68,262,577
|Risk in force (end of period)
|$
|56,307,106
|$
|56,435,078
|$
|56,271,605
|$
|56,519,839
|$
|56,940,929
|Policies in force
|795,678
|801,140
|801,394
|807,230
|812,856
|Weighted average coverage (2)
|27.5
|%
|27.4
|%
|27.4
|%
|27.4
|%
|27.4
|%
|Annual persistency
|83.3
|%
|84.0
|%
|84.7
|%
|85.7
|%
|86.0
|%
|Loans in default (count)
|21,919
|20,278
|20,332
|20,210
|18,583
|Percentage of loans in default
|2.75
|%
|2.53
|%
|2.54
|%
|2.50
|%
|2.29
|%
|Base average premium rate (3)
|0.40
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.41
|%
|Single premium cancellation (4)
|-
|%
|-
|%
|-
|%
|-
|%
|-
|%
|Gross average premium rate
|0.40
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.41
|%
|Ceded premiums
|(0.06
|%)
|(0.05
|%)
|(0.06
|%)
|(0.07
|%)
|(0.06
|%)
|Net average premium rate
|0.34
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.35
|%
|(1) Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party outward reinsurance.
|(2) Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force.
|(3) Base average premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized base premiums earned by average insurance in force for the period.
|(4) Single premium cancellation is calculated by dividing annualized premiums on the cancellation of non-refundable single premium policies by average insurance in force for the period.
|Exhibit G
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Supplemental Information
|Mortgage Insurance - New Insurance Written
|NIW by Credit Score (1)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|($ in thousands)
|>=760
|$
|5,799,145
|47.8
|%
|$
|6,356,576
|52.0
|%
|$
|18,935,483
|50.7
|%
|$
|17,372,805
|50.0
|%
|740-759
|1,685,866
|13.9
|1,889,181
|15.4
|5,363,112
|14.4
|5,623,462
|16.2
|720-739
|1,608,936
|13.3
|1,485,477
|12.2
|4,618,620
|12.4
|4,384,395
|12.6
|700-719
|1,525,854
|12.6
|1,257,054
|10.3
|4,269,770
|11.4
|3,742,854
|10.8
|680-699
|850,205
|7.0
|691,114
|5.6
|2,335,128
|6.2
|1,997,765
|5.8
|<=679
|659,024
|5.4
|553,850
|4.5
|1,827,211
|4.9
|1,602,038
|4.6
|Total
|$
|12,129,030
|100.0
|%
|$
|12,233,252
|100.0
|%
|$
|37,349,324
|100.0
|%
|$
|34,723,319
|100.0
|%
|Weighted average credit score
|750
|754
|752
|753
|NIW by LTV
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|($ in thousands)
|85.00% and below
|$
|819,368
|6.8
|%
|$
|1,129,090
|9.2
|%
|$
|3,206,238
|8.6
|%
|$
|2,992,346
|8.6
|%
|85.01% to 90.00%
|2,977,826
|24.6
|3,099,275
|25.3
|9,617,572
|25.7
|8,335,451
|24.0
|90.01% to 95.00%
|6,355,555
|52.3
|6,200,624
|50.8
|18,706,492
|50.1
|17,870,142
|51.5
|95.01% and above
|1,976,281
|16.3
|1,804,263
|14.7
|5,819,022
|15.6
|5,525,380
|15.9
|Total
|$
|12,129,030
|100.0
|%
|$
|12,233,252
|100.0
|%
|$
|37,349,324
|100.0
|%
|$
|34,723,319
|100.0
|%
|Weighted average LTV
|93
|%
|93
|%
|93
|%
|93
|%
|NIW by Product
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Single premium policies
|1.1
|%
|1.3
|%
|1.4
|%
|1.3
|%
|Monthly premium policies
|98.9
|98.7
|98.6
|98.7
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|NIW by Purchase vs. Refinance
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Purchase
|94.3
|%
|90.5
|%
|85.2
|%
|92.4
|%
|Refinance
|5.7
|9.5
|14.8
|7.6
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2026, a de minimis amount of NIW was submitted with a VantageScore credit score rather than a FICO credit score.
|Exhibit H
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Supplemental Information
|Mortgage Insurance - Insurance in Force and Risk in Force
|Portfolio by Credit Score (1)
|Insurance in Force
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|($ in thousands)
|>=760
|$
|106,260,390
|42.5
|%
|$
|105,982,606
|42.4
|%
|$
|103,261,791
|41.5
|%
|740-759
|42,594,167
|17.0
|42,848,263
|17.2
|43,372,715
|17.4
|720-739
|37,316,885
|14.9
|37,328,645
|14.9
|38,113,923
|15.3
|700-719
|32,675,313
|13.1
|32,515,464
|13.1
|32,834,985
|13.2
|680-699
|19,306,409
|7.7
|19,282,243
|7.7
|19,625,586
|7.9
|<=679
|11,909,550
|4.8
|11,763,013
|4.7
|11,599,341
|4.7
|Total
|$
|250,062,714
|100.0
|%
|$
|249,720,234
|100.0
|%
|$
|248,808,341
|100.0
|%
|Weighted average credit score
|747
|747
|746
|Risk in Force
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|($ in thousands)
|>=760
|$
|28,898,331
|42.1
|%
|$
|28,763,509
|42.1
|%
|$
|28,056,444
|41.0
|%
|740-759
|11,849,960
|17.3
|11,895,196
|17.4
|12,054,702
|17.7
|720-739
|10,389,729
|15.1
|10,371,860
|15.1
|10,587,116
|15.5
|700-719
|9,125,308
|13.3
|9,068,601
|13.2
|9,155,794
|13.4
|680-699
|5,363,366
|7.8
|5,347,877
|7.8
|5,429,039
|8.0
|<=679
|3,053,456
|4.4
|3,018,829
|4.4
|2,979,482
|4.4
|Total
|$
|68,680,150
|100.0
|%
|$
|68,465,872
|100.0
|%
|$
|68,262,577
|100.0
|%
|Portfolio by LTV
|Insurance in Force
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|($ in thousands)
|85.00% and below
|$
|15,375,886
|6.1
|%
|$
|15,285,556
|6.1
|%
|$
|14,398,904
|5.8
|%
|85.01% to 90.00%
|54,278,721
|21.7
|56,279,141
|22.5
|58,982,107
|23.7
|90.01% to 95.00%
|134,922,918
|54.0
|133,466,114
|53.5
|131,889,655
|53.0
|95.01% and above
|45,485,189
|18.2
|44,689,423
|17.9
|43,537,675
|17.5
|Total
|$
|250,062,714
|100.0
|%
|$
|249,720,234
|100.0
|%
|$
|248,808,341
|100.0
|%
|Weighted average LTV
|93
|%
|93
|%
|93
|%
|Risk in Force
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|($ in thousands)
|85.00% and below
|$
|1,801,180
|2.6
|%
|$
|1,788,794
|2.6
|%
|$
|1,696,592
|2.5
|%
|85.01% to 90.00%
|13,278,285
|19.3
|13,776,656
|20.1
|14,526,528
|21.3
|90.01% to 95.00%
|39,792,077
|58.0
|39,355,100
|57.5
|38,895,352
|57.0
|95.01% and above
|13,808,608
|20.1
|13,545,322
|19.8
|13,144,105
|19.2
|Total
|$
|68,680,150
|100.0
|%
|$
|68,465,872
|100.0
|%
|$
|68,262,577
|100.0
|%
|Portfolio by Loan Amortization Period
|Insurance in Force
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|($ in thousands)
|FRM 30 years and higher
|$
|241,446,072
|96.5
|%
|$
|241,429,013
|96.7
|%
|$
|242,770,621
|97.6
|%
|FRM 20-25 years
|1,792,255
|0.7
|1,733,836
|0.6
|1,070,635
|0.4
|FRM 15 years
|2,403,233
|1.0
|2,385,701
|1.0
|1,664,866
|0.7
|ARM 5 years and higher
|4,421,154
|1.8
|4,171,684
|1.7
|3,302,219
|1.3
|Total
|$
|250,062,714
|100.0
|%
|$
|249,720,234
|100.0
|%
|$
|248,808,341
|100.0
|%
|(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2026, a de minimis amount of active policies were submitted with a VantageScore credit score rather than a FICO credit score.
|Exhibit I
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Supplemental Information
|Mortgage Insurance - Vintage Data
|September 30, 2026
|Insurance in Force
|Year
| Original
Insurance
Written
($ in thousands)
| Remaining
Insurance
in Force
($ in thousands)
| % Remaining of Original
Insurance
|Number of Policies in Force
|Weighted Average Coupon
|% Purchase
|>90% LTV
|>95% LTV
|Credit Score < 700
|Credit Score >= 760
|Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date) (1)
|Number of Loans in Default
|Percentage of Loans in Default
|2010 - 2016
|$
|121,811,826
|$
|2,295,990
|1.9
|%
|12,647
|4.19
|%
|71.3
|%
|52.4
|%
|3.3
|%
|12.8
|%
|45.9
|%
|2.1
|%
|531
|4.20
|%
|2017
|43,858,322
|1,846,233
|4.2
|12,005
|4.39
|87.8
|75.5
|33.3
|24.5
|33.3
|2.7
|711
|5.92
|2018
|47,508,525
|3,105,809
|6.5
|18,723
|4.85
|95.0
|85.4
|33.2
|23.3
|30.3
|3.6
|1,035
|5.53
|2019
|63,569,183
|6,767,027
|10.6
|35,531
|4.29
|91.1
|85.2
|31.5
|20.8
|32.3
|3.3
|1,471
|4.14
|2020
|107,944,065
|20,915,074
|19.4
|90,422
|3.25
|80.7
|82.0
|19.7
|11.8
|42.8
|2.6
|2,322
|2.57
|2021
|84,218,250
|34,888,102
|41.4
|124,463
|3.12
|94.2
|77.0
|20.1
|13.8
|39.4
|6.3
|3,697
|2.97
|2022
|63,061,262
|40,794,863
|64.7
|122,277
|5.09
|98.6
|69.1
|12.3
|12.5
|39.3
|21.3
|4,024
|3.29
|2023
|47,666,852
|30,664,387
|64.3
|91,165
|6.56
|98.9
|74.4
|20.1
|11.3
|37.7
|25.9
|3,526
|3.87
|2024
|45,561,332
|33,606,078
|73.8
|94,086
|6.66
|95.2
|74.2
|21.6
|12.7
|41.4
|26.9
|2,965
|3.15
|2025
|46,563,546
|39,119,720
|84.0
|102,753
|6.54
|87.3
|65.8
|16.0
|10.5
|49.3
|21.4
|1,427
|1.39
|2026 (through September 30)
|37,349,324
|36,059,431
|96.5
|91,606
|6.29
|85.0
|65.7
|16.0
|11.4
|49.8
|10.0
|210
|0.23
|Total
|$
|709,112,487
|$
|250,062,714
|35.3
|795,678
|5.41
|91.8
|72.1
|18.2
|12.5
|42.5
|7.2
|21,919
|2.75
|(1) Incurred loss ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of case reserves and cumulative amount paid for claims by cumulative premiums earned, excluding the impact of any outward reinsurance.
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Exhibit J
|Supplemental Information
|Mortgage Insurance - Outward Reinsurance Vintage Data
|September 30, 2026
|($ in thousands)
|Insurance Linked Notes (1)
|Earned Premiums Ceded (3)
|Deal Name
|Vintage
| Remaining
Insurance
in Force
| Remaining
Risk
in Force
| Original
Reinsurance in Force
| Remaining
Reinsurance in Force
| Losses
Ceded
to Date
| Original
First Layer
Retention
| Remaining
First Layer
Retention
|Quarter-to-Date
|Year-to-Date
| Reduction in
PMIERs Minimum
Required Assets (4)
|Radnor Re 2021-2
|Apr. 2021 - Sep. 2021
|$
|20,877,708
|$
|5,977,329
|$
|439,407
|$
|148,357
|$
|-
|$
|279,415
|$
|266,363
|$
|2,150
|$
|6,856
|$
|126,021
|Radnor Re 2022-1
|Oct. 2021 - Jul. 2022
|21,630,695
|6,069,846
|237,868
|103,940
|-
|303,761
|281,216
|2,343
|7,430
|103,940
|Radnor Re 2023-1
|Aug. 2022 - Jun. 2023
|22,010,726
|6,079,835
|281,462
|171,531
|-
|281,463
|258,439
|2,543
|7,892
|171,531
|Radnor Re 2024-1
|Jul. 2023 - Jul. 2024
|21,023,421
|5,835,276
|363,366
|179,151
|-
|256,495
|248,378
|2,022
|6,581
|132,572
|Total
|$
|85,542,550
|$
|23,962,286
|$
|1,322,103
|$
|602,979
|$
|-
|$
|1,121,134
|$
|1,054,396
|$
|9,058
|$
|28,759
|$
|534,064
|Excess of Loss Reinsurance (2)
|Earned Premiums Ceded (3)
|Deal Name
|Vintage
| Remaining
Insurance
in Force
| Remaining
Risk
in Force
| Original
Reinsurance in Force
| Remaining
Reinsurance in Force
| Losses
Ceded
to Date
| Original
First Layer
Retention
| Remaining
First Layer
Retention
|Quarter-to-Date
|Year-to-Date
| Reduction in
PMIERs Minimum
Required Assets (4)
|XOL 2020-1
|Jan. 2019 - Aug. 2019
|$
|3,931,249
|$
|1,049,217
|$
|55,102
|$
|29,152
|$
|-
|$
|215,605
|$
|209,436
|$
|252
|$
|747
|$
|-
|XOL 2022-1
|Oct. 2021 - Dec. 2022
|49,283,081
|13,714,841
|141,992
|125,560
|-
|507,114
|446,220
|1,255
|4,187
|121,074
|XOL 2023-1
|Jan. 2023 - Dec. 2023
|27,740,342
|7,730,197
|36,627
|29,762
|-
|366,270
|343,895
|322
|1,099
|28,617
|XOL 2024-1
|Jan. 2024 - Dec. 2024
|31,121,953
|8,588,331
|58,005
|58,005
|-
|331,456
|324,933
|630
|1,925
|55,883
|XOL 2025-1
|Jan. 2025 - Dec. 2025
|39,061,433
|10,378,090
|80,821
|80,821
|-
|343,234
|342,687
|725
|2,168
|77,925
|XOL 2026-1
|Jan. 2026 - Dec. 2026
|35,992,643
|9,683,655
|67,786
|67,786
|-
|292,776
|292,776
|658
|658
|65,194
|Total
|$
|187,130,701
|$
|51,144,331
|$
|440,333
|$
|391,086
|$
|-
|$
|2,056,455
|$
|1,959,947
|$
|3,842
|$
|10,784
|$
|348,693
|Quota Share Reinsurance (2)
|Losses Ceded
|Ceding Commission
|Earned Premiums Ceded
|Year
|Ceding Percentage
|Remaining Insurance in Force
|Remaining Risk in Force
|Remaining Ceded Insurance in Force
|Remaining Ceded Risk in Force
|Quarter-to-Date
|Year-to-Date
|
Quarter-to-Date
|Year-to-Date
|
Quarter-to-Date
|Year-to-Date
| Reduction in
PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (4)
|Sep. 2019 - Dec. 2020
|(5
|)
|$
|23,723,294
|$
|6,666,375
|$
|4,964,996
|$
|1,371,811
|$
|30
|$
|(131
|)
|$
|1,523
|$
|4,998
|$
|2,467
|$
|7,318
|$
|91,704
|Jan. 2022 - Dec. 2022
|20
|%
|40,751,991
|11,289,862
|8,150,398
|2,257,972
|2,918
|6,683
|1,480
|4,606
|5,360
|14,596
|171,255
|Jan. 2023 - Dec. 2023
|17.5
|%
|27,665,432
|7,711,596
|4,841,451
|1,349,529
|1,545
|5,665
|1,015
|3,179
|3,676
|12,340
|110,238
|Jan. 2024 - Dec. 2024
|15
|%
|33,409,852
|9,203,928
|5,011,478
|1,380,589
|2,624
|5,982
|1,069
|3,329
|4,923
|13,139
|115,158
|Jan. 2025 - Dec. 2025
|25
|%
|39,085,883
|10,384,805
|9,771,471
|2,596,201
|3,759
|7,591
|1,722
|5,321
|6,944
|17,434
|185,801
|Jan. 2026 - Dec. 2026
|25
|%
|36,022,283
|9,691,505
|9,005,571
|2,422,876
|886
|1,141
|1,254
|2,089
|3,206
|5,006
|161,268
|Total
|$
|200,658,735
|$
|54,948,071
|$
|41,745,365
|$
|11,378,978
|$
|11,762
|$
|26,931
|$
|8,063
|$
|23,522
|$
|26,576
|$
|69,833
|$
|835,424
|(1) Reinsurance provided by unaffiliated special purpose insurers through the issuance of mortgage insurance-linked notes ("ILNs").
|(2) Reinsurance provided by panels of reinsurers.
|(3) Excludes $79 and $1,855 of ceded premium for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively, related to terminated transactions Radnor Re 2021-1 and XOL 2019-1.
|(4) Represents the reduction in Essent Guaranty, Inc.'s Minimum Required Assets based on our interpretation of the PMIERs.
|(5) Under QSR-2019, Essent Guaranty cedes 36% of premiums on singles policies and 18% on all other policies.
|Exhibit K
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Supplemental Information
|Mortgage Insurance - Geographic Data
|IIF by State
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|FL
|12.1
|%
|12.1
|%
|12.0
|%
|CA
|11.8
|11.9
|12.2
|TX
|11.5
|11.5
|11.3
|AZ
|4.3
|4.2
|4.0
|GA
|4.0
|3.9
|3.8
|CO
|3.9
|3.9
|4.0
|WA
|3.3
|3.4
|3.4
|NC
|3.3
|3.3
|3.1
|MI
|2.7
|2.6
|2.6
|OH
|2.7
|2.6
|2.6
|All Others
|40.4
|40.6
|41.0
|Total
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Gross RIF by State
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|FL
|12.4
|%
|12.4
|%
|12.2
|%
|CA
|11.8
|12.0
|12.2
|TX
|11.7
|11.7
|11.6
|AZ
|4.3
|4.3
|4.0
|GA
|4.0
|4.0
|3.9
|CO
|3.8
|3.9
|3.9
|WA
|3.3
|3.4
|3.4
|NC
|3.3
|3.3
|3.1
|MI
|2.7
|2.6
|2.6
|UT
|2.6
|2.6
|2.6
|All Others
|40.1
|39.8
|40.5
|Total
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Exhibit L
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Supplemental Information
|Mortgage Insurance
|Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE
|Rollforward of Insured Loans in Default
|Three Months Ended
|2026
|2025
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|Beginning default inventory
|20,278
|20,332
|20,210
|18,583
|17,255
|Plus: new defaults (A)
|12,034
|9,846
|11,100
|11,245
|10,357
|Less: cures
|(9,869
|)
|(9,559
|)
|(10,708
|)
|(9,357
|)
|(8,713
|)
|Less: claims paid
|(494
|)
|(316
|)
|(239
|)
|(235
|)
|(296
|)
|Less: rescissions and denials, net
|(30
|)
|(25
|)
|(31
|)
|(26
|)
|(20
|)
|Ending default inventory
|21,919
|20,278
|20,332
|20,210
|18,583
|(A) New defaults remaining as of September 30, 2026
|9,027
|4,081
|2,648
|1,999
|1,288
|Cure rate (1)
|25
|%
|59
|%
|76
|%
|82
|%
|88
|%
|Total amount paid for claims (in thousands)
|$
|23,560
|$
|17,283
|$
|13,671
|$
|13,171
|$
|16,456
|Average amount paid per claim (in thousands)
|$
|48
|$
|55
|$
|57
|$
|56
|$
|56
|Severity
|70
|%
|85
|%
|84
|%
|80
|%
|78
|%
|Rollforward of Reserve for Losses and LAE
|Three Months Ended
|2026
|2025
|($ in thousands)
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|Reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period
|$
|475,011
|$
|458,901
|$
|429,610
|$
|379,548
|$
|345,952
|Less: Reinsurance recoverables
|65,718
|61,591
|56,120
|47,957
|41,966
|Net reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period
|409,293
|397,310
|373,490
|331,591
|303,986
|Add provision for losses and LAE occurring in:
|Current period
|81,343
|58,393
|62,792
|67,865
|62,349
|Prior years
|(29,634
|)
|(29,002
|)
|(25,172
|)
|(12,705
|)
|(18,179
|)
|Incurred losses and LAE during the period
|51,709
|29,391
|37,620
|55,160
|44,170
|Deduct payments for losses and LAE occurring in:
|Current period
|764
|260
|88
|2,649
|552
|Prior years
|22,938
|17,148
|13,712
|10,612
|16,013
|Loss and LAE payments during the period
|23,702
|17,408
|13,800
|13,261
|16,565
|Net reserve for losses and LAE at end of period
|437,300
|409,293
|397,310
|373,490
|331,591
|Plus: Reinsurance recoverables
|73,720
|65,718
|61,591
|56,120
|47,957
|Reserve for losses and LAE at end of period
|$
|511,020
|$
|475,011
|$
|458,901
|$
|429,610
|$
|379,548
|(1) The cure rate is calculated by dividing new defaults remaining as of the reporting date by the original number of new defaults reported in the quarterly period and subtracting that percentage from 100%.
|Exhibit M
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Supplemental Information
|Mortgage Insurance
|Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency
|September 30, 2026
| Number of
Policies in
Default
| Percentage of
Policies in
Default
| Amount of
Reserves
| Percentage of
Reserves
|Defaulted RIF
| Reserves as a
Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
|($ in thousands)
|Missed Payments:
|Two payments
|7,346
|33
|%
|$
|43,796
|9
|%
|$
|588,252
|7
|%
|Three payments
|3,115
|14
|33,868
|7
|258,361
|13
|Four to eleven payments
|7,826
|36
|194,284
|41
|696,836
|28
|Twelve or more payments
|3,067
|14
|158,867
|34
|267,293
|59
|Pending claims
|565
|3
|41,415
|9
|45,792
|90
|Total case reserves
|21,919
|100
|%
|472,230
|100
|%
|$
|1,856,534
|25
|%
|IBNR
|35,417
|LAE
|3,373
|Total reserves for losses and LAE
|$
|511,020
|Average reserve per default:
|Case
|$
|21.5
|Total
|$
|23.3
|Default Rate
|2.75
|%
|3+ Month Default Rate
|1.83
|%
|December 31, 2025
| Number of
Policies in
Default
| Percentage of
Policies in
Default
| Amount of
Reserves
| Percentage of
Reserves
|Defaulted RIF
| Reserves as a
Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
|($ in thousands)
|Missed Payments:
|Two payments
|6,892
|34
|%
|$
|40,876
|10
|%
|$
|545,198
|7
|%
|Three payments
|3,002
|15
|32,458
|8
|246,194
|13
|Four to eleven payments
|7,261
|36
|163,087
|41
|615,449
|26
|Twelve or more payments
|2,742
|13
|139,036
|35
|224,248
|62
|Pending claims
|313
|2
|21,360
|6
|23,797
|90
|Total case reserves
|20,210
|100
|%
|396,817
|100
|%
|$
|1,654,886
|24
|%
|IBNR
|29,761
|LAE
|3,032
|Total reserves for losses and LAE
|$
|429,610
|Average reserve per default:
|Case
|$
|19.6
|Total
|$
|21.3
|Default Rate
|2.50
|%
|3+ Month Default Rate
|1.65
|%
|September 30, 2025
| Number of
Policies in
Default
| Percentage of
Policies in
Default
| Amount of
Reserves
| Percentage of
Reserves
|Defaulted RIF
| Reserves as a
Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
|($ in thousands)
|Missed Payments:
|Two payments
|6,444
|35
|%
|$
|36,672
|10
|%
|$
|503,842
|7
|%
|Three payments
|2,658
|14
|27,789
|8
|215,321
|13
|Four to eleven payments
|6,683
|36
|143,173
|41
|559,663
|26
|Twelve or more payments
|2,551
|14
|125,475
|36
|206,735
|61
|Pending claims
|247
|1
|17,365
|5
|19,537
|89
|Total case reserves
|18,583
|100
|%
|350,474
|100
|%
|$
|1,505,098
|23
|%
|IBNR
|26,287
|LAE
|2,787
|Total reserves for losses and LAE
|$
|379,548
|Average reserve per default:
|Case
|$
|18.9
|Total
|$
|20.4
|Default Rate
|2.29
|%
|3+ Month Default Rate
|1.49
|%
|Exhibit N
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Supplemental Information
|U.S. Mortgage Insurance Company Capital
|2026
|2025
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|($ in thousands)
|Essent Guaranty, Inc:
|Statutory capital
|$
|3,716,901
|$
|3,678,202
|$
|3,682,476
|$
|3,572,887
|$
|3,732,465
|Net risk in force (1)
|$
|30,369,106
|$
|31,118,806
|$
|31,785,517
|$
|32,486,788
|$
|33,367,706
|Risk-to-capital ratio (2)
|8.2:1
|8.5:1
|8.6:1
|9.1:1
|8.9:1
|Essent Guaranty, Inc. PMIERs Data (3):
|Available Assets
|$
|3,710,693
|$
|3,599,092
|$
|3,635,459
|$
|3,520,454
|$
|3,666,883
|Minimum Required Assets
|2,095,037
|2,092,922
|2,084,042
|2,087,473
|2,065,890
|PMIERs excess Available Assets
|$
|1,615,656
|$
|1,506,170
|$
|1,551,417
|$
|1,432,981
|$
|1,600,993
|PMIERs sufficiency ratio (4)
|177
|%
|172
|%
|174
|%
|169
|%
|177
|%
|(1) Net risk in force represents total risk in force, net of reinsurance ceded and net of exposures on policies for which loss reserves have been established.
|(2) The risk-to-capital ratio is calculated as the ratio of net risk in force to statutory capital.
|(3) Data is based on our interpretation of the PMIERs as of the dates indicated.
|(4) PMIERs sufficiency ratio is calculated by dividing Available Assets by Minimum Required Assets.
|Exhibit O
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Supplemental Information
|Reinsurance
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|($ in thousands)
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|September 30
|September 30
|Net Premiums Written:
|Mortgage
|$
|15,190
|$
|13,700
|$
|13,236
|$
|15,117
|$
|18,338
|$
|42,126
|$
|48,440
|Non-mortgage
|66,378
|65,475
|156,365
|633
|359
|288,218
|817
|Total
|$
|81,568
|$
|79,175
|$
|169,601
|$
|15,750
|$
|18,697
|$
|330,344
|$
|49,257
|Net Premiums Earned:
|Mortgage
|$
|13,388
|$
|12,716
|$
|12,264
|$
|14,063
|$
|15,945
|$
|38,368
|$
|45,096
|Non-mortgage
|50,656
|30,923
|17,046
|633
|359
|98,625
|817
|Total
|$
|64,044
|$
|43,639
|$
|29,310
|$
|14,696
|$
|16,304
|$
|136,993
|$
|45,913
|2026
|2025
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|($ in thousands)
|Reserve for losses and LAE
|$
|57,533
|$
|27,739
|$
|10,076
|$
|359
|$
|153
|Mortgage Reinsurance Statistics:
|Reinsured risk in force
|$
|1,969,364
|$
|2,051,720
|$
|2,084,380
|$
|2,166,605
|$
|2,184,981
|Weighted average credit score
|751
|751
|751
|751
|751
|Weighted average LTV
|83
|%
|83
|%
|83
|%
|83
|%
|83
|%
|Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Capital:
|Stockholder's equity (GAAP basis)
|$
|1,650,165
|$
|1,634,429
|$
|1,660,416
|$
|1,695,390
|$
|1,722,135
|Exhibit P
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Supplemental Information
|Cash & Investments
|Cash & Investments by Asset Class
|Asset Class
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|($ in thousands)
|Fair Value
|Percent
|Fair Value
|Percent
|U.S. Treasury securities
|$
|317,844
|4.9
|%
|$
|369,712
|5.6
|%
|U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities
|1,125,165
|17.3
|1,174,895
|17.8
|Municipal debt securities
|563,350
|8.7
|610,411
|9.2
|Non-U.S. government securities
|42,169
|0.7
|56,024
|0.8
|Corporate debt securities
|1,933,530
|29.7
|1,980,080
|30.0
|Residential and commercial mortgage securities
|457,485
|7.1
|464,105
|7.0
|Asset-backed securities
|928,298
|14.3
|800,366
|12.1
|Money market funds
|504,142
|7.8
|648,492
|9.8
|Total investments available for sale
|$
|5,871,983
|90.5
|%
|$
|6,104,085
|92.3
|%
|Other invested assets
|451,948
|7.0
|382,513
|5.8
|Cash
|160,670
|2.5
|123,049
|1.9
|Total cash and investments
|$
|6,484,601
|100.0
|%
|$
|6,609,647
|100.0
|%
|Investments Available for Sale by Credit Rating
|Rating (1)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|($ in thousands)
|Fair Value
|Percent
|Fair Value
|Percent
|Aaa
|$
|885,775
|16.5
|%
|$
|846,230
|15.5
|%
|Aa1
|1,688,499
|31.5
|1,799,508
|32.9
|Aa2
|344,479
|6.4
|300,026
|5.5
|Aa3
|310,745
|5.8
|319,848
|5.9
|A1
|518,103
|9.6
|545,918
|10.0
|A2
|500,477
|9.3
|511,146
|9.4
|A3
|470,541
|8.8
|494,434
|9.1
|Baa1
|249,968
|4.7
|244,424
|4.5
|Baa2
|211,681
|3.9
|208,247
|3.8
|Baa3
|125,643
|2.3
|122,596
|2.2
|Below Baa3
|61,930
|1.2
|63,216
|1.2
|Total (2)
|$
|5,367,841
|100.0
|%
|$
|5,455,593
|100.0
|%
|(1) Based on ratings issued by Moody's, if available. S&P or Fitch rating utilized if Moody's not available.
|(2) Excludes $504,142 and $648,492 of money market funds at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
|Investments Available for Sale by Duration and Book Yield
|Effective Duration
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|($ in thousands)
|Fair Value
|Percent
|Fair Value
|Percent
|< 1 Year
|$
|1,473,942
|25.1
|%
|$
|1,549,327
|25.4
|%
|1 to < 2 Years
|450,967
|7.7
|527,914
|8.6
|2 to < 3 Years
|455,107
|7.7
|532,211
|8.7
|3 to < 4 Years
|505,434
|8.6
|571,255
|9.4
|4 to < 5 Years
|662,994
|11.3
|536,135
|8.8
|5 or more Years
|2,323,539
|39.6
|2,387,243
|39.1
|Total investments available for sale
|$
|5,871,983
|100.0
|%
|$
|6,104,085
|100.0
|%
|Pre-tax investment yield (3)
| Three Months
Ended September
30, 2026
| Nine Months
Ended September
30, 2026
|Yield on cash and investments available for sale
|4.06
|%
|3.94
|%
|Return on other invested assets
|9.65
|%
|13.01
|%
|Aggregate yield on total cash and investments
|4.42
|%
|4.49
|%
|(3) Yield on cash and investments available for sale is calculated as the annualized gross investment income earned divided by the average amortized cost of cash and investments available for sale. Return on other invested assets is calculated as annualized income (loss) from other invested assets divided by the average balance of other invested assets. The aggregate yield is calculated as the sum of the numerators in the calculations described above divided by the sum of denominators in the calculations described above.
|Exhibit Q
|Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
|Supplemental Information
|Book Value Per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends & Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management believes Book Value Per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends provides investors with useful supplemental information because it reflects both changes in GAAP book value per share and cash dividends distributed to common shareholders. Management uses this measure as an additional indicator of per-share capital generation and capital return. Because dividends paid to common shareholders reduce GAAP book value per share, management believes this measure helps investors evaluate the combined effect of retained capital growth and capital distributed to shareholders during the period.
The following table sets forth the reconciliation of Book Value per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends to the most comparable GAAP amount as of September 30, 2026, as well as the 12-month growth in Book Value per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends in accordance with Regulation G.
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Total Stockholders' Equity (Book Value)
|$
|5,555,065
|$
|5,738,974
|Total Common Shares Outstanding
|88,769
|97,497
|Book Value per Share
|$
|62.58
|$
|58.86
|12-Month Growth in Book Value per Share
|6.3
|%
|Book Value per Share
|$
|62.58
|$
|58.86
|Common Dividends Paid per Share 12-Months Ended September 30, 2026
|1.36
|Book Value Per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends
|$
|63.94
|12-Month Growth in Book Value Per Share Inclusive of Common Dividends
|8.6
|%
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