Einride To Host Q3 2026 Business Update Conference Call On November 18

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Einride AB (Nasdaq: ENRD) (“Einride” or the“Company”), a technology company driving the transition to autonomous and electric freight, today announced it will release a business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, before market open on November 18, 2026.

In conjunction with this release, Roozbeh Charli, Chief Executive Officer; Anubhav Verma, Chief Financial Officer; and Henrik Green, Chief Technology Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast at 14:00 CET (8:00 a.m. ET) to discuss the update with the investment community.

Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Time: 14.00 CET (08.00 AM ET)

Webcast:

Replay and Materials

Einride's Q3 business update press release and accompanying presentation slides, will be available on the Investor Relations section of Einride's website at prior to the start of the call. The webcast replay will be posted there after the call.

About Einride

Founded in Stockholm in 2016, Einride (Nasdaq: ENRD) is a technology leader driving the transition to cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight operations. The Company's platform integrates AI-powered freight intelligence, proprietary autonomous technology, and one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets. Einride serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Contact

Einride Media & Investor Relations

Christina Zander

Head of Communications, Einride

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at