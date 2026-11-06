MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Munley Law is pleased to announce that it has been recognized in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms® in five practice areas.

The personal injury law firm has received the following Regional Tier 1 rankings in the 2027 Best Law Firms® for Northeastern Pennsylvania:

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants Insurance Law Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Earlier this year, nine Munley Law personal injury attorneys were named to The 2027 Best Lawyers in America® list. Additionally, Mackenzie Wilson and Jack Cartwright were listed on the 2027 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® list. Also in 2026, our attorneys have been named to the Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America lists.

Firms included in the 2027 Best Law Firms® list are recognized for professional excellence with consistently high ratings from clients and peers. To be considered for this milestone achievement, at least one lawyer in the law firm must be recognized in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and practice areas for its abilities, professionalism, and integrity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Munley Law Earns Tier 1 Rankings From Best Law Firms® in 2027 News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 06, 2026, 11:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.