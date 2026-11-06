Trademark Renovations Will Beat Competitor Quotes By 10% For Black Friday

An open-concept kitchen renovation by Trademark Renovations, with white shaker cabinets, a herringbone tile backsplash and a large island.

The 10% price match applies to Calgary and Southern Alberta renovation projects over $100,000 booked by November 27, 2026, with a written competitor quote.

- Blair Foisy, Founder, Trademark Renovations

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trademark Renovations is beating qualified competitor quotes by 10% on renovation projects over $100,000. The Calgary company, which specializes in home renovations, additions and custom homes, is applying the price match to written quotes from recognized competitors for projects in Calgary and Southern Alberta.

Homeowners qualify by filling out the price match form on the Trademark Renovations website and uploading the competitor's written quote. The team reviews the quote and replies within 24 hours. If it qualifies, Trademark Renovations provides a line-item quote 10% lower.

"Most homeowners collect two or three quotes before a large renovation, and the numbers are often hard to compare," said Blair Foisy, founder and senior project manager of Trademark Renovations. "We would rather they bring those quotes to us."

Which Projects Qualify

Renovation projects over $100,000 qualify when the homeowner provides a written quote from a recognized competitor. Eligible project types include kitchen renovations, bathroom and ensuite renovations, basement development, main floor and second storey renovations, whole home renovations, additions and extensions, exterior renovations, custom home builds and lane house or carriage house builds. Trademark Renovations reviews each quote to confirm it covers a comparable scope of work.

Why Compare Written Quotes Before a Renovation

Two quotes for the same renovation can differ by tens of thousands of dollars, and a low number is not always the lower final price. Vague allowances, missing items and change orders added during construction can raise the cost later. A written, itemized quote shows what is included, what is not and how the price is built, which makes it possible to compare contractors fairly.

Typical Renovation Costs in Calgary

Trademark Renovations estimates that whole-home renovations in Calgary typically cost $150 to $300 per square foot, depending on the scope and the finish level. Kitchen renovations typically range from $25,000 to $80,000 or more, and full custom kitchens with high-end appliances and cabinetry can exceed $100,000. Trademark Renovations gives a detailed price after the consultation.

What Is Included With Every Trademark Renovations Project

Every project starts with a full line-item quote before any work begins. Trade and supplier costs are shared with the homeowner, Trademark Renovations charges a management fee with no hidden markups, and payments go directly to trades and suppliers, which helps protect homeowners from liens. Before construction, a Trade Day lets homeowners meet the people who will work in their home. A project manager supervises the site daily, and every project is backed by an Alberta Government-approved 2-year workmanship warranty.

About Trademark Renovations

Trademark Renovations is a licensed and insured Alberta general contractor based in Calgary. It is led by founder and senior project manager Blair Foisy and brings more than 30 years of experience in home renovations and custom home construction. The company has completed more than 250 renovation projects and is a multi-year Consumer Choice Award winner with an A+ BBB rating. It handles kitchen, bathroom and exterior renovations, basement development, home additions and custom homes in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Chestermere, Okotoks, Springbank, Bearspaw, Strathmore, High River, Banff and other communities in Southern Alberta. More information is at .

Blair Foisy

Trademark Renovations

+1 403-277-5600

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