Azerbaijan's Azerfloat Targets Global Glass Market With 2027 Plans (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Azerfloat company, operating at the Sumgayit Industrial Park under the management of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, will export its glass to the global construction market.

This was reflected in the agency's report.

Specifically, Azerfloat plans to expand its production capabilities and begin glass processing by 2027. The enterprise, which manufactures products under the Garabagh Glass brand, also aims to strengthen its position in international markets and participate in global construction projects.

Azerbaijani product in new markets

Azerfloat began the production of clear glass in 2021. These products have been introduced to markets in the US, Türkiye, Ukraine, Georgia, Ireland, and Poland. Expanding the export footprint is a key priority, and the company has already entered the Saudi Arabian market. Glass has also been shipped to the African continent on a trial basis. Meanwhile, Syria has shown interest in the plant's products; as the country undergoes comprehensive reconstruction, there are tangible opportunities to increase exports.

Glass processing and 70 new jobs

Currently, the enterprise's daily production of clear glass ranges between 250 and 270 tons. One of the company's primary objectives for the near future is to expand its production chain. Plans are in place to commence glass processing at the plant starting in 2027. This means that Azerfloat will be able to cut, temper, laminate, and package the glass it produces, supplying it to construction projects as a finished product. Developing this new direction will enable the company to create added value, expand its product range, and offer more comprehensive services to its clients. Furthermore, the launch of the processing facility is expected to create approximately 70 new jobs.

Targeting global construction projects

The company is also exploring opportunities to supply products for larger-scale projects in foreign markets. Major construction projects underway in Dubai, including those by Emaar, are among its potential targets. The enterprise's technological capabilities allow it to offer products that meet the requirements of such projects. In this regard, the transition to the processing stage is of great significance. Supplying finished glass products directly to construction sites will further enhance the company's competitiveness and its capacity to secure international orders.

Logistical challenges in exports

One of the main challenges the company faces in accessing foreign markets is high transportation costs. Although there is strong demand and significant sales potential for the product in Poland and other European countries, logistics costs impact the final price, thereby weakening competitiveness. In some instances, transportation costs, which can exceed the price of the glass itself, significantly increase the total value of an order, making the product more expensive for foreign buyers.

State support can expand export opportunities

A new state support mechanism plays a significant role in alleviating the logistical challenges faced by exporters. Pursuant to a decree issued by the Head of State on June 9, 2026, state support is provided to cover transportation costs for the export of non-oil and gas products originating from Azerbaijan. According to official regulations, 70% of transportation costs incurred via rail, air, or sea, as well as those involving vehicles registered in Azerbaijan, are taken as the basis for calculation; for transport involving vehicles registered abroad, this figure is 50%. The mechanism has been in effect since September 1, 2026, and the compensation amounts are paid on a quarterly basis.

Such a support mechanism can help reduce the company's export costs, thereby enabling its products to be offered at more competitive prices in foreign markets. Consequently, this may create additional opportunities for securing new orders, expanding the sales footprint, and increasing export volumes.

Thus, the commencement of glass processing in 2027 could broaden Azerfloat's prospects for participating in international construction projects, while the state support mechanism could contribute to lowering logistics costs and strengthening the company's competitiveness in foreign markets.