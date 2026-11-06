Aquatech Waterproofing Announces Black Friday Offer Of $500 Off Complete Waterproofing Projects

The Aquatech Waterproofing team has waterproofed and repaired more than 50,000 Ontario homes since 1996.

The $500 CAD discount applies to complete interior or exterior waterproofing projects booked between November 6 and November 27, 2026.

- Andrew, Aquatech Waterproofing Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aquatech Waterproofing is taking $500 CAD off complete waterproofing projects for Black Friday 2026. The Ontario company, which specializes in basement waterproofing and foundation repair, is applying the discount to every full interior or exterior project booked between November 6 and November 27, 2026.

Homeowners qualify by booking a free on-site inspection and mentioning the Black Friday offer. A qualified technician inspects the basement, finds where the water is coming in and issues a written quote with the $500 already taken off. The offer cannot be combined with any other discount, including the price match guarantee.

"A free inspection tells homeowners what is going on and what the fix costs, in writing," said Andrew Feskiv, co-founder of Aquatech Waterproofing. "The Black Friday offer takes $500 off the project if they go ahead."

Which projects qualify

Complete interior or exterior waterproofing projects qualify. An interior project installs a drainage system along the base of the foundation walls and uses a sump pump to move the water away. An exterior project digs down to the footing, seals the foundation wall with a waterproof membrane and installs new weeping tile. Single repairs and installs, such as one crack injection, a sump pump replacement or drain cleaning, do not qualify.

Why deal with a wet basement before winter

Freezing and thawing over the winter opens small cracks in a foundation, and the spring snowmelt then sends more water against the walls. A homeowner who finds the cause in November has months to plan the work. Warning signs include damp or wet walls, a musty smell, white powder on concrete, cracks in the foundation wall and water on the floor after heavy rain.

Typical waterproofing costs in Ontario

Aquatech's interior waterproofing projects typically cost $69 to $190 per linear foot, and its exterior waterproofing projects typically cost $110 to $500 per linear foot. The final price depends on how much wall needs work, how deep the foundation is, the type of soil and how easy the area is to reach. Aquatech gives a price after the inspection.

What is included with every Aquatech project

Every Aquatech Waterproofing project includes a lifetime transferable warranty. If the homeowner sells, the warranty passes to the new owner at no cost. Aquatech also offers 24/7 emergency service and holds a Toronto Building Renovator licence.

About Aquatech Waterproofing

Aquatech Waterproofing is a family-owned and operated Canadian company based in Toronto. Andrew and Olga Feskiv founded it in 1996, and it has been in business for 30+ years. The company has waterproofed and repaired more than 50,000 homes in Ontario. It installs interior and exterior waterproofing, repairs foundation cracks, and installs sump pumps, backwater valves and drainage systems. More information is at .

Andrew

Aquatech Basement Waterproofing

+ +1 877-781-0472

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