'This Is What Real Patriotism Looks Like' Renowned UK Awards Organisers Issue Powerful Call For Unity

Last year's awards honoured a wealth of celebrities and unsung heroes from across the UK.

A wealth of diverse voices are backing the annual MBCC Awards which celebrate unsung heroes from a wide variety of backgrounds and communities

- Zoe Bennett BEM, MBCC Awards founder BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A high-profile UK awards ceremony which unites unsung heroes and celebrities making a difference is hitting back at division and hate crime as 'patriot' groups fuel tension.With far right“patriot” groups stirring hostility across the country, Birmingham's Multicultural Business and Community Champion Awards 2026 is launching with a defiant message: Britain will not be broken apart by fear, hostility, or those who weaponise identity to divide communities.Awards Founder Zoe Bennett BEM says this year's ceremony is not just a celebration but also a statement of resistance.“At a time when hate crime is rising, far right groups are becoming more vocal, and people are being encouraged to turn on their neighbours, the MBCC Awards stand for something different. We stand for unity. We stand for a multicultural strength that defines Britain, and we refuse to let anyone tear that apart. Across the UK, police forces have warned of growing hostility, online radicalisation, and attempts by extremist groups to inflame tensions in towns and cities.“That's why our awards' purpose had never been clearer. We prosper because Britain is stronger when we stand side by side. We will not allow fear, flags, or false 'patriotism' to define who belongs here. Our finalists show what real patriotism looks like, built by compassion, courage, and community.”The MBCC message of unity has already been backed by respected public figures. Last year, Levi Roots urged audiences to“hold onto hope and hold onto each other,” while Adrian Lester warned of“a loss of community” and flags being used to divide neighbourhoods. This year, Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, has praised the MBCC team for“standing firm on community cohesion when others are seeking to divide us.” Dejon Williams, who endured a year of racist trolling online, says the awards have given him“a renewed sense of purpose” and a platform to champion kindness, resilience, and community.Zoe's comments come as Home Office figures show racially motivated hate crime at its highest recorded level, religious hate crime also at record highs, with anti‐Muslim and anti‐Jewish offences sharply increasing. Spikes in hate crime have been sparked by unrest and coordinated far right activities.Love Island's Dejon Williams says his appointment to the MBCC Awards judging panel has helped him channel his energy into something positive.“It feels great to have such a positive focus. The awards shine a light on kindness, strength, and community and that's something I'm proud to be part of.”This year's ceremony features categories including Charity of the Year, Community Unsung Hero, Entrepreneur of the Year, Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion, Inspirational Author of the Year, and Inspirational Employability Champion.Zoe added:“Our original purpose was always to honour those doing great work for others with no expectation of reward or recognition and we continue to be humbled and inspired by their life‐affirming contributions to their communities.”Dejon has joined judges across culture, media and public life, including legendary businessman Levi Roots, reggae star Apache Indian, Sharon Thompson (former Deputy Mayor of Birmingham), radio presenter Danielle Broadbent, Davina Williamson of Forbes Family Group, Ella McCrystal, psychotherapist, Imran Savas of Tape UK, Gogglebox favourite Meesh Nicole, The FA's Dal Singh Darroch, Jonathan Townsend of The King's Trust, musician Errol Reid, Smooth Radio's Angie Greaves, Patrick Craven, CEO of City & Guilds and EastEnders veteran Nicholas Bailey.Founded in 2015, the MBCC Awards have honoured major British figures including Annie Lennox, Sir Lenny Henry, Sir Trevor McDonald, Alison Hammond, Vanessa Feltz, Rudolph Walker, and Beverley Knight, alongside hundreds of UK grassroots heroes. This year's ceremony is on Saturday, November 28 at the Hilton Metropole Hotel, Birmingham.Zoe said:“The MBCC Awards 2026 will bring together leaders, changemakers and grassroots heroes from across Britain to celebrate compassion, courage and community, a reminder that unity remains one of our greatest strengths.”Find out more:

Linda Aitchison

Nurture Media

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'This is what real patriotism looks like' Renowned UK awards organisers issue powerful call for unity News Provided By Nurture Media November 06, 2026, 11:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, World & Regional



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