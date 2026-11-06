Empyra Becomes First Atlassian Solution Partner In The Americas To Earn The Teamwork Foundations Specialization

Empyra, an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, now holds four Atlassian specializations: Teamwork Foundations, Software Development, Cloud Migration, and Service Management.

Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner now holds four specializations, giving enterprises one partner to connect teams, knowledge, and AI on the Atlassian platform

- Vishy Subramanyam, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of EmpyraIRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Empyra, an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, today announced it has earned the Atlassian Teamwork Foundations specialization, becoming the first Atlassian Solution Partner in the Americas (AMER) to do so. The specialization recognizes partners with proven expertise in bringing all of a customer's teams and projects together on one foundation built on Atlassian's AI-powered Teamwork Collection: Jira, Confluence, Loom, and Rovo.Atlassian awards specializations to Solution Partners that meet its requirements for accredited professionals and demonstrate success with enterprise customers and complex projects. Teamwork Foundations joins Empyra's existing Atlassian specializations in Software Development, Service Management, and Cloud Migration, bringing the company to four. For customers, that means one partner can support the full journey, from migrating to Atlassian Cloud and modernizing software delivery and service management to connecting every team on a single, AI-ready foundation.The milestone comes as organizations look for more value from AI. Atlassian's State of Teams 2026 report found that while 89% of executives say AI increases speed, only 6% are sure they have clear examples of organization-wide AI ROI. Teamwork Collection is designed to close that gap by bringing a team's work, knowledge, and communication into one system – connected by the Teamwork Graph, which links goals, plans, and work across tools. Rovo, Atlassian's AI teammate, then works on that connected foundation to search, summarize, and act across a company's tools.“Teamwork Collection gives teams one connected foundation, and AI like Rovo is only as good as the work and knowledge underneath it. Being the first partner in the Americas to earn this specialization reflects the work our teams have done to get that foundation right for our customers, and it commits us to keep turning the Atlassian platform into measurable business outcomes.”What the Specialization Means for CustomersOrganizations working with Empyra gain an Atlassian-specialized partner for initiatives such as:1. Connecting work and knowledge: establishing Jira and Confluence as a shared system of work for business and technology teams.2. Putting AI to work responsibly: rolling out Rovo search, chat, and agents grounded in the organization's own knowledge, with governance and usage planning in place.3. Communicating across time zones: using Loom and asynchronous workflows to cut meetings and keep distributed teams aligned.4. Driving adoption that lasts: structured enablement, change management, and ongoing optimization after go-live.Empyra delivers these outcomes through a full lifecycle of Atlassian services: strategic advisory, implementation and configuration, enterprise cloud migration, Jira Service Management, software development and DevOps, AI and automation, licensing optimization, training, and managed services.“Specializations are earned in delivery, not on paper,” said Karthikh Pandian Chinnathurai, Head of Professional Services at Empyra.“This recognition belongs to the consultants who have sat with customers, connected their Jira and Confluence environments into one system of work, and stayed through adoption until teams actually worked differently. That same delivery discipline is how we will help customers put Rovo to work on a foundation they can trust.”To learn how Empyra helps teams connect work, knowledge, and AI on the Atlassian platform, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" empyr or contact....About EmpyraFounded in 1997 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Empyra is an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner that helps organizations transform how teams plan, collaborate, build, and deliver services on the Atlassian platform. Backed by 80+ certified Atlassian consultants and more than 1,000 consulting and implementation engagements, Empyra provides strategic consulting, cloud migration, service management, software development transformation, Rovo and AI services, licensing, and managed services for organizations from growing businesses to global enterprises. Empyra holds Atlassian specializations in Teamwork Foundations, Software Development, Service Management, and Cloud Migration, is ISO 27001 certified, and builds Atlassian Marketplace apps through its appserve division. Learn more at .Atlassian, Jira, Confluence, Loom, Rovo, and Teamwork Collection are trademarks or registered trademarks of Atlassian. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Elias F. Alexander

Empyra Software Solution

+1 330-744-5570

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Empyra Becomes First Atlassian Solution Partner in the Americas to Earn the Teamwork Foundations Specialization News Provided By Empyra Software Solution Pvt ltd November 06, 2026, 11:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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