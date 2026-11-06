MP: Jitu Patwari Seeks Festive Relief Package For Farmers, Traders And Youth

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 6 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari has written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, urging him to announce a special festive relief package for farmers, small traders, women and youth, saying rising inflation and delayed payments have left common families struggling to celebrate Dhanteras and Diwali with financial security.

In his letter written on Dhanteras, Patwari said the festival season should not be limited to greetings, but should become an opportunity for the state government to directly support those who drive the state's economy - the farmer in the field, the trader in the market, the artisan in the workshop and the unemployed youth waiting for a job.

At the centre of his proposals is the farmer, he added.

Patwari demanded that payment for soybean and paddy procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), along with the announced bonus, be made within 48 hours through a fully transparent system.

"Farmers should receive the MSP for their produce, particularly soybean and paddy, along with the announced bonus on time. The payment process at procurement centres should be completely transparent, with payments ensured within 48 hours," he said.

He added that timely payment during the festive season would not only give relief to farm families but also increase purchasing power in villages, which would directly benefit local markets, small shops and traders.

For small traders, potters, handicraft artisans and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Patwari proposed interest-free loans or special grants on easy terms, along with tax relief on household goods and LPG.

He said that small businesses are the backbone of the festive economy but are facing pressure from rising costs and weak demand.

Raising the issues of unemployment and household expenses, the Congress leader called for a timely increase in financial assistance under the Ladli Behna scheme and completion of all pending government recruitments within a fixed timeframe.

He also sought strict implementation of an employment calendar so that youth get clarity on exams, results and joining.

"Concrete measures are needed to strengthen the financial security of families and provide relief to people amid rising inflation," Patwari said.

Among his other suggestions were direct financial assistance of up to Rs 10,000 to traditional potters and artisans associated with the Matikala Board, waiver of late-payment charges on electricity bills for domestic consumers and small traders, immediate payment of pending wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), and a special incentive package for folk artists and cultural workers to promote local art and tourism.

Patwari said the proposals were aimed at making Madhya Pradesh economically self-reliant and ensuring that no section feels left out during the festival.