MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, November, 2026 – Global Village is bringing back its popular Ozka Step Challenge as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026, inviting guests to get moving and unlock exciting rewards until 29 November. Bringing the spirit of the Dubai Fitness Challenge's milestone 10th edition to Season 31, the challenge gives families, friends and fitness enthusiasts a fun reason to explore the destination on foot, one step at a time. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The challenge encourages guests to get active, hit their step goals and make every move count, whether they are exploring pavilions, enjoying the entertainment or simply picking up the pace between attractions.

Guests can activate the challenge through the Global Village mobile app upon entering the destination. The goal is simple: complete 3,000 steps within 30 minutes for a chance to win complimentary one-day single access to the exhilarating Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone, valid until the end of the current season. Younger guests can enjoy 30-minute dance workshop that will be held twice from Monday to Thursday and three times from Friday to Sunday, between 5 PM and 9 PM at the Kids' Theatre, led by the Global Village fabulous entertainment team.

The Ozka Step Challenge is part of Global Village's ongoing annual participation in the Dubai Fitness Challenge, a Dubai Government initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, which encourages everyone in the city to commit to 30 minutes of daily physical activity for 30 days.

Inspired by the 30×30 goal, the activation reflects Global Village's commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles and supporting Dubai's vision of becoming one of the world's most active cities.

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region's premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions. Part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, it continues to grow in popularity and maintain a deep connection with its guests, reinforcing its status as the most prominent entertainment and cultural hub in the region. Since opening its gates in 1997, Global Village has welcomed over 100 million guests.

Building on this success, Global Village Season 31 offers a spectacular experience hosting 29 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park is home to 400 world-class performers featuring in 40,000 shows. Guests can also enjoy over 200 rides and games at Carnaval®, making Global Village home to the largest and most diverse range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

About Dubai Holding EntertainmentTM:

Dubai Holding Entertainment is one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region. It develops, operates and manages some of Dubai's most iconic attractions and family destinations, creating exceptional experiences, attracting millions of visitors each year. The portfolio includes Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park, comprising of MOTIONGATETM Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, and the region's only LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel as well as Real Madrid World, the first ever football theme park together with The World of Riverland where you can live Dubai's most surprising day out with many entertainment, dining and fun options. LAPITATM, Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, Autograph Collection, a 5-star Polynesian-themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International, offers guests a stay just steps from the world-famous parks T-REX Glamping, also at Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, is the region's only dinosaur-themed glamping experience. Owned and operated by Dubai Holding Entertainment, the destination offers premium short-stay accommodation in air-conditioned tents and family suites, alongside themed dining and dinosaur-inspired entertainment. Coca-Cola Arena, one of the region's largest multipurpose indoor arenas; Wild Wadi WaterparkTM, a premium boutique waterpark experience, with views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah; ROXY Cinemas, offering a premium cinema experience across Dubai including Roxy Xtreme, the largest screen in Middle East and North Africa; The Green Planet Dubai, the Middle East's only indoor tropical rainforest with an outdoor Nature Park, Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment (between October and April); Ain Dubai, the largest and tallest observation wheel in the world, The View Palm Jumeirah, the highest vantage point on Palm Jumeirah with 240 meters above ground with 360-degree views; Arabian Radio Network (ARN), the largest radio network in the region; MPN, a multimedia sales house operating premium out-of-home assets, video production, event sponsorship, and activations; among many others.