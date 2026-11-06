Assalamu Alaikum Explained: Meaning, Significance And Why Muslims Use This Greeting

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Muslim brothers usually greet each other with a warm Assalamu Alaikum when they meet. What does this phrase actually mean? Where did it come from? Is it just a Muslim greeting? Let us find out all these details.

Muslim brothers use Assalamu Alaikum as their most famous greeting when they meet. The full version of this greeting is Assalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullahi Wa Barakatuh. People do not just use this as a casual hello. They use it as a beautiful message to wish peace, mercy, and divine blessings upon the other person. Let us look at the full meaning of this phrase, its origins, and why Muslims greet each other this way.

Assalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullahi Wa Barakatuh is a traditional greeting in the Arabic language. Every single word in this phrase carries a special meaning.

Assalamu means peace or calmness.

Alaikum means upon you or to you.

Wa means and.

Rahmatullahi means the mercy or kindness of Allah.

Wa means and.

Barakatuh means His blessings.

The complete sentence means "May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you." People use this greeting to wish good things, peace, and divine grace for others in their lives.

This greeting comes from the Arabic language. It holds a very special place in Islamic religious traditions. Islamic faith gives great importance to the tradition of greeting with peace right from the beginning of mankind. People also give priority to saying salaam, increasing affection, and strengthening brotherhood in society when they meet each other.

The Quran also mentions the concept of salaam. It suggests that a person should reply with a better greeting or at least the same greeting when someone greets them. This shows how important it is for Muslims to say salaam and reply to it.

How do people reply to this?

People usually reply with Wa Alaikum Assalam when someone greets them with Assalamu Alaikum. This simply means "May peace be upon you too."

Salaam is not just a greeting that ends with words. It acts as a good tradition to develop love, respect, and brotherhood among people. The main feeling behind this is to wish for the well-being and peace of others when meeting them. This practice helps people greet each other with respect, regardless of differences in age, status, or financial condition.

Assalamu Alaikum serves as the main greeting in Islamic tradition. However, since its meaning is to wish for peace, people can see similar greetings in other languages and cultures too. People also hear this greeting commonly in Arabic-speaking regions.