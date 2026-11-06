African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Congratulates Judge Phoebe Okowa On Her Election To The International Court Of Justice

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, warmly congratulates Kenyan jurist Judge Phoebe Okowa on her election to a full nine-year term at the International Court of Justice, beginning on 6 February 2027, following her initial election in 2025 to complete an unexpired term.

Her election recognises her distinguished contribution to international law and reflects the confidence of the international community in her expertise and judicial service. It is a source of pride for Kenya and the African continent.

Judge Okowa's career illustrates the contribution of Africans on the continent and in the diaspora to international law and global institutions. Her achievement is an inspiration to African women and young people pursuing careers in law and public service.

As the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, the Court settles legal disputes submitted by States in accordance with international law. Its work is essential to the peaceful settlement of disputes and respect for the rule of law in international relations.

Her election resonates with Agenda 2063's aspirations for justice and the rule of law, a peaceful and secure Africa, and a continent drawing fully on the potential of its people, especially women and youth. It also reflects the vision of Africa as a strong, united, resilient and influential global player and partner.

The Chairperson reaffirms the African Union's commitment to international law, effective multilateralism and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

He joins the people of Kenya in celebrating Judge Okowa's achievement and wishes her every success in carrying out her independent judicial responsibilities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).