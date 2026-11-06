Georgia Deports 143 Azerbaijani Nationals In First Nine Months Of 2026

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A total of 3,170 foreign nationals were deported from Georgia between January and September this year. This figure is 2.5 times higher than in the same period last year, when 1,311 people were deported, and nine times higher than in 2024, when the number stood at 363. During the reporting period, 143 Azerbaijani citizens were deported from Georgia.

This was reported by Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The increase has been attributed to tighter migration legislation in Georgia.

Amendments to the law have strengthened procedures for deporting foreign nationals who overstay their permitted period of stay, lack the required visa or residence permit, or work without the necessary authorization.

According to the Interior Ministry's statistics, Turkish citizens accounted for the largest number of deportations over the nine-month period, with 791 people. India ranked second with 306 deportations, followed by Turkmenistan (274), Russia (254) and Iran (180). The list also includes citizens of China, Pakistan, Egypt and Uzbekistan.

Overall, nationals of the ten countries with the highest deportation figures accounted for more than 74% of all foreign nationals deported from Georgia.