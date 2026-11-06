Russian Forces Strike Several Energy Facilities In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) DTEK Group reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Several of our facilities came under attack this morning. The strikes damaged equipment and caused a fire," the statement said.

The company noted that the facilities had been targeted by Russian strikes before, after which energy workers had taken up to three days to restore them.

Russian forces attack energy facilities in Kirovohrad region

As reported, Russian forces attacked three DTEK Group thermal power plants overnight on November 3.

Illustrative photo