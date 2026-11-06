Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Forces Strike Several Energy Facilities In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Russian Forces Strike Several Energy Facilities In Dnipropetrovsk Region


Date: 2026-11-06 06:06:06

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) DTEK Group reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Several of our facilities came under attack this morning. The strikes damaged equipment and caused a fire," the statement said.

The company noted that the facilities had been targeted by Russian strikes before, after which energy workers had taken up to three days to restore them.

Read also: Russian forces attack energy facilities in Kirovohrad region

As reported, Russian forces attacked three DTEK Group thermal power plants overnight on November 3.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN06112026000193011044ID1111925186


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search