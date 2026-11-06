Russian Forces Strike Several Energy Facilities In Dnipropetrovsk Region
"Several of our facilities came under attack this morning. The strikes damaged equipment and caused a fire," the statement said.
The company noted that the facilities had been targeted by Russian strikes before, after which energy workers had taken up to three days to restore them.Read also: Russian forces attack energy facilities in Kirovohrad region
As reported, Russian forces attacked three DTEK Group thermal power plants overnight on November 3.
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