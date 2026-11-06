Preparation For Leaders' Meeting, Sectoral Ceasefire: Ukraine Outlines Agenda For Abu Dhabi Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) These include ending the war along the current line of contact, moving towards sectoral ceasefires in the energy sector and the Black Sea, and preparations for a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and the United States.

Serhii Leshchenko, an advisor at the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this in a televised interview, according to Ukrinform.

When asked what issues Ukraine would raise at the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, Leshchenko said: "Ukraine proposes ending the war on fair terms, meaning halting the fighting where the front line currently stands, without making any concessions on Ukrainian territory that Russia is trying to bargain for. In effect, Russia is playing the role of a supposedly negotiation-friendly partner with the U.S. administration on the one hand, while continuing to kill Ukrainian citizens, despite making no progress on the battlefield, and attacking Ukrainian cities far from the front line."

According to the advisor, Ukraine is also proposing a transition to sectoral ceasefires, for example in the energy sector, the unblocking of Black Sea ports, or discussions on a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.

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Leshchenko noted that Russia continues to make territorial claims against Ukraine, citing a sham referendum as justification.

"Even if one were to believe their sham referendums held in 2022, those 'referendums' never took place in the cities that Russia is now unsuccessfully trying to seize through ultimatums, having made no progress on the battlefield, while attacking cities far from the front line. There were no 'referendums' in Kramatorsk or Sloviansk," he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President's special envoy Steve Witkoff said the United States would mediate working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia on November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Reinhard Wolski, chairman of the Berlin Security Conference and a retired Bundeswehr major general, told Ukrinform that prospects for peace talks in Abu Dhabi were not encouraging, as Russia was currently not interested in negotiations and wanted to continue its offensive operations against Ukraine.

Photo: Screenshot from video