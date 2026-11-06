Leading CPA Enhances Business Succession Planning In Omaha, NE, With New Valuation Credential

Omaha, Neb. – November 6, 2026 – Nosal Professional Group is expanding its range of business advisory services following an important achievement by one of its team members, who recently earned the Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) credential. This new designation allows the firm to offer additional services tailored to business owners planning for the future, particularly those considering how to transfer or eventually sell their companies.

With this new credential in place, Nosal Professional Group can now provide deeper support for business succession planning in Omaha, NE, helping owners prepare for ownership transitions, sales, or generational transfers with a clearer understanding of their company's value.

"Business owners often don't think about succession planning until it feels urgent, but the earlier they start, the more options they truly have," said Les Nosal, CPA business advisor in Omaha, NE. "This new credential lets our team bring even more value to those conversations."

The addition of valuation expertise also strengthens the firm's ability to conduct a thorough financial statement review in Omaha, NE for business owners seeking a clearer picture of their company's financial health before major decisions like a sale, merger, or partnership change. This deeper level of insight helps owners approach big decisions with far more confidence.

Nosal Professional Group's expanding service offerings complement its existing outsourced accounting services in Omaha, NE, giving business owners a single, reliable resource for day-to-day bookkeeping needs alongside higher-level strategic planning. This combination allows clients to scale their financial support as their business grows, without having to search for a new provider each time their needs change.

As the firm continues to grow its advisory capabilities, Les Nosal and the Nosal Professional Group team remain focused on helping Omaha business owners make confident, informed decisions at every stage. Business owners interested in succession planning, valuation services, or ongoing accounting support are encouraged to visit to schedule a consultation and learn how the firm's expanded capabilities can support their next chapter.

About Nosal Professional Group

Nosal Professional Group is an accounting and advisory firm that helps individuals and businesses make informed tax and financial decisions. Founded in 2001, the firm offers tax planning, tax preparation, accounting, and business valuation support tailored to each client's needs. Its mission is to build lasting client relationships through clear communication, practical advice, and exceptional service.