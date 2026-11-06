ITIC's Karen Yu Advances Taiwanuk Deep Tech Innovation Corridor

ITIC President Karen Yu discusses Taiwan–UK technology cooperation at ITIC Tech Day. (Photo: ITIC)

LONDON, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by The Icons, Industrial Technology Investment Corporation (ITIC), led by President Karen Yu, is advancing a Taiwan–UK deep tech innovation corridor to connect British research with Taiwan's engineering, manufacturing and investment capabilities. The initiative aims to help technology businesses move from scientific discovery towards commercial applications while creating opportunities for Taiwanese companies to participate earlier in emerging industries.

Yu's approach centres on the complementary strengths of the two ecosystems. British research teams bring scientific expertise and new technologies, while Taiwan offers experience in prototyping, engineering validation, hardware integration and volume production. Quantum technologies and silicon photonics are among the areas where she sees opportunities to bring these capabilities together.

“I see considerable scope for Taiwan and the UK to complement one another in the industries of the next generation,” Yu said.

For British innovators, the proposed corridor offers a route to explore the industrial resources needed to develop and scale their technologies. For Taiwanese businesses, earlier engagement with research teams can help identify future applications, understand technical requirements and establish partnerships while new supply chains are still taking shape.

A partnership with St John's Innovation Centre in Cambridge provides a practical channel for these connections. Under their cooperation agreement, ITIC will introduce Taiwanese startups to the centre's innovation and business support network. St John's will connect promising companies from Cambridge, the wider UK and Europe with ITIC's investment and industry ecosystem in Taiwan. Both organisations also plan to explore startup exchanges, joint initiatives and investment opportunities.









ITIC President Karen Yu (right) and St John's Innovation Centre CEO Barnaby Perks (left) sign a cooperation agreement. (Photo: ITIC)

The collaboration covers artificial intelligence, semiconductors, cybersecurity, biotechnology, quantum computing and green energy. By establishing introductions in both directions, the partnership aims to help entrepreneurs, investors and technology organisations find relevant contacts and explore opportunities beyond their domestic markets.

Beyond Cambridge, Yu visited photonic quantum technology company Aegiq in Sheffield to explore technology and industrial cooperation. At the time of the interview, she said ITIC had already invested in British startups. A possible technology investment fund with UK partners remained under exploration, with strategic partnerships providing a basis for developing longer-term cooperation.









Karen Yu visits Aegiq's photonic quantum team in Sheffield to explore technology and industrial cooperation. (Photo: ITIC)

ITIC combines venture investment with access to technical expertise and industrial relationships. As a subsidiary of the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), it draws on research capabilities to assess technologies and support portfolio companies' development. Its wider network can help businesses identify potential partners for engineering, manufacturing, commercialisation and international expansion.

These resources give the corridor a practical focus: connecting technology teams with the expertise, industry contacts and capital relevant to their next stage of development. The Cambridge partnership establishes a framework for sustained exchanges, while ITIC's investment activities and engagement with British companies provide opportunities to explore cooperation through individual projects.

About ITIC

Founded in 1979, Industrial Technology Investment Corporation (ITIC) is a Taiwan-based venture capital firm and a subsidiary of ITRI. It supports technology companies through investment, technical expertise and industry partnerships. Alongside its own evergreen fund, ITIC manages funds with public and private partners and maintains international investment relationships, including its Golden Asia Fund collaboration with Mitsubishi UFJ Capital.

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