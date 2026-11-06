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JOYY To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 18, 2026


Date: 2026-11-06 06:02:33

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY) (“JOYY” or the“Company”), a global technology company, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. market closes on November 18, 2026.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 (10:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, November 19, 2026). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID: #10058264

All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK:

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .

The replay will be accessible through November 26, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-855-883-1031
Singapore: 800-101-3223
Hong Kong: 800-930-639
Conference ID: #10058264

About JOYY Inc.
JOYY (NASDAQ: JOYY) is a leading global technology company, dedicated to building a self-reinforcing ecosystem that integrates social entertainment, programmatic advertising, and omnichannel e-commerce infrastructure, powered by AI and data intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore and operating across the globe, JOYY empowers creators, merchants and enterprises worldwide. JOYY's ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

Investor Relations Contact
JOYY Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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