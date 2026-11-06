JOYY To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 18, 2026
|Event Title:
|JOYY Inc. Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
|Conference ID:
|#10058264
All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.PRE-REGISTER LINK:
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .
The replay will be accessible through November 26, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:
|United States:
|1-855-883-1031
|Singapore:
|800-101-3223
|Hong Kong:
|800-930-639
|Conference ID:
|#10058264
About JOYY Inc.
JOYY (NASDAQ: JOYY) is a leading global technology company, dedicated to building a self-reinforcing ecosystem that integrates social entertainment, programmatic advertising, and omnichannel e-commerce infrastructure, powered by AI and data intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore and operating across the globe, JOYY empowers creators, merchants and enterprises worldwide. JOYY's ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.
Investor Relations Contact
JOYY Inc.
Investor Relations
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