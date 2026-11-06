Realtymark Launches AI-Powered Company Platform For Over 2,000 Agents - Every Agent Live On Day One

From left, Brian J. Smith, RealtyMark Chief Compliance Officer; Ramon "Ray" Gaber, RealtyMark founder; and Bob Allison, Smart Agent Guide Chief Marketing Officer, at RealtyMark's office; Smart Agent Guide Founder & CEO Lakshmi Brunda Rompicherla Bhattar joins by video.

Bob Allison (left) and Ramon "Ray" Gaber in front of RealtyMark's branded trailer.

RealtyMark's new, built on Smart Agent Guide, gives over 2,000 agents a page, one login for forms, and AImee, an AI teammate answering 24/7.

- Brian J. Smith, Chief Compliance Officer, RealtyMarkPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RealtyMark, the Philadelphia-area independent brokerage with over 2,000 agents across eight states, has launched a new company platform at , built on Smart Agent Guide TM. Every agent has been live since Oct. 30. At the front door is AImeeTM, the company's AI teammate, who answers RealtyMark's website chat and phone line 24/7 in more than 25 languages and routes each lead to the right agent - including the inquiry that arrives at 10 p.m."There are only two ways to have more money: make more or spend less. RealtyMark was built to give agents both," said Ramon "Ray" Gaber, founder of RealtyMark. "When our agents logged in this morning, it was all there - their own page, their forms, and AImee answering our phones and website in the client's language. That is what 'The Future of Real Estate' means to us."What RealtyMark Agents GetA company website clients notice. Live MLS listings, search on every page, and AImee ready to help visitors in 25 languages.Every agent, findable. A Find-an-Agent directory and a personal page for every agent under the company brand.One login for the paperwork. The Agent Hub holds the company's contracts and forms for every state it operates in.Leads answered, day or night - and followed up. AImee answers website, chat and phone inquiries and routes each to the right agent, or to another if the first can't get to it. Valuation, showing, financing and call-back requests are followed up in business hours.Compliance made easier. Fair Housing and compliance items are tracked with due dates. AImee describes homes by what is in the listing and says so when she doesn't know."The biggest brands have spent years and fortunes building their own AI. An independent brokerage deserves the same advantage, without the wait or the price tag," said Lakshmi Brunda Rompicherla Bhattar, Founder & CEO of Smart Agent Guide. "RealtyMark switched on the whole platform under its own name and didn't have to build any of it."Built TogetherSmart Agent Guide and RealtyMark have worked side by side since this summer to build and fine-tune the platform around a working brokerage, covering compliance and Fair Housing checks, lead routing, agent onboarding, state-by-state forms and the agent experience. RealtyMark's leadership tested each step with real agents and real listings, and their feedback shaped the product. The result is a platform that is brokerage-ready: the next brokerage can launch under their own name on the same foundation."We didn't just buy software, we helped build it," said Brian J. Smith, Chief Compliance Officer and a Broker of Record at RealtyMark. "Every compliance question we raised became part of the product. Any brokerage that signs on next with Smart Agent Guide starts with a turn-key platform, built specifically for agents and brokers, that they can customize for their own business model."What Smart Agent ProTM AddsWith Smart Agent Pro, the full AI tier, agents can:Walk into every listing appointment ready. The Smart Listing Presentation builds a branded seller presentation: price range, comparable sales, market snapshot, seller net sheet, and a QR code to the home's own page.Give every seller a dashboard showing page views, buyer questions and showing requests, with a weekly report the agent reviews and sends.Let AImee take showing requests in chat or on a call, any hour; the agent confirms, and the buyer hears back by email.Start every login with AImee's brief: what happened overnight, a next step for each lead, and follow-ups drafted to edit and send.Stay close to past clients with birthday, home-anniversary and keep-in-touch reminders."Agents told us the same thing everywhere: there aren't enough hours in the day," said Bob Allison, Chief Marketing Officer of Smart Agent Guide. "AImee handles the late-night first contact and takes it off their plate, so the agent's first conversation with a new client is the one that counts."The full release, with more for brokerage owners: . Agents considering RealtyMark can see what they would take home at /join. Brokerage owners can see AImee take a live call and request pricing at .About RealtyMarkRealtyMark is a full-service, independent brokerage founded in 2010 by Ramon "Ray" Gaber in the Philadelphia area, now home to over 2,000 agents across eight states. It operates on a 100% commission model, backs its agents with a 24/7 broker hotline and a Concierge Team, and produces RealtyMark Showcase of Homes, now in its 13th year on Philadelphia's PHL17/CW. Learn more at .About Smart Agent GuideSmart Agent Guide is a New Jersey-based AI platform for real estate brokerages and their agents - branded websites, agent pages, CRM, property search, a contracts hub and compliance help, with AImee, the company's AI teammate, at its center. More than 260 features; eight U.S. patent filings; selected for NVIDIA Inception and AWS Activate; a Microsoft for Startups graduate and Microsoft partner. Brokerages license the platform for the company and add agents at $19 per agent per month. Request pricing at .Notes to EditorsTry AImee. Open the chat at and ask about a listing, in English or Spanish.Interviews with Ray Gaber and Lakshmi Brunda Rompicherla Bhattar:...e or (732) 996-4899. RealtyMark media contact: Brian J. Smith, 215-904-3333.AImee is pronounced "AY-mee." AImee, Smart Agent Guide and Smart Agent Pro are trademarks.

Robert J. Allison

Smart Agent Guide LLC

+1 732-996-4899

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RealtyMark Launches AI-Powered Company Platform for Over 2,000 Agents - Every Agent Live on Day One News Provided By Smart Agent Guide LLC November 06, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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