Gianna Branca Finds Beauty In The Uncertainty Of Growing Up On Debut Album Coming Of Age

@gianna - Photo By: Hakeem Shabazz-Norris

Gianna Branca - "Coming of Age" Album Art

@gianna "Coming of Age"

Three years in the making, Gianna Branca's entirely self-written, 11-track debut explores love, heartbreak, identity, and the uncertainties of adulthood.

- Gianna BrancaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Philadelphia-born, New York City-based singer-songwriter Gianna Branca releases her debut full-length album, Coming of Age, an entirely self-written, 11-track collection exploring love, heartbreak, identity, and the complexities of navigating adulthood. Released under Gianna Branca Music, LLC // DNT Entertainment, with worldwide distribution by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment, the project follows Branca's independent singles and debut EP, Just Thinking About You.Written exclusively by Branca over the course of three years, Coming of Age draws from her experiences transitioning into her twenties, including leaving the familiarity of her hometown, moving to a new city, navigating changing relationships, and developing a deeper understanding of herself. Blending contemporary pop with folk-inspired arrangements and intimate storytelling, the album documents a period of personal transformation without presenting adulthood as a destination with a definitive ending."We often think that a 'coming of age' story is a teen story... high school, football, first love, but I've grown to realize that for some of us, our coming of age is different entirely," Branca explains. "Certainly over the three years I've been writing this album, I have matured so much. This album is my first. And in so many ways, it is my coming of age. I hope you like it." - Gianna BrancaAcross eleven tracks, Coming of Age explores romantic relationships alongside the broader process of establishing an identity outside of childhood. Moving between introspective songwriting and more playful moments, the album reflects the contrasting experiences that have shaped Branca's early twenties.The opening title track, "Coming of Age," introduces the album's central theme, examining how heartbreak, difficult decisions, and unexpected experiences influence a person's understanding of adulthood. On "This is the Life," Branca shifts toward optimism, reflecting on uncertainty surrounding friendships, finances, relationships, and the future.Romantic relationships remain a recurring subject throughout the project. "Break My Heart Tmrw" examines the emotional complexity of staying in a difficult relationship, while "Shipwrecked" addresses the decision to walk away when love alone is no longer enough. "Love Me Bold" explores the desire for open acknowledgment and commitment, contrasting with the flirtation and romantic attraction at the center of "Hot (Shot)."Elsewhere, "Run" considers the tension between romantic desire and emotional vulnerability, while "Swore Myself Stupid" reflects on idealizing a relationship and overlooking difficult realities. "Admit It" explores the contradictions of love and the intensity of relationships that can feel both rewarding and overwhelming.Beyond romantic experiences, "Back" reflects on the loss of Branca's childhood home and the emotional connection between familiar places, memories, and identity. The album concludes with "Time to Know," a reflection on personal growth and the realization that maturity does not necessarily bring certainty.As the sole songwriter behind all eleven compositions, Branca maintains a singular lyrical perspective throughout the album. Drawing inspiration from Taylor Swift, Norah Jones, Sara Bareilles, Maisie Peters, and Noah Kahan, she incorporates conversational lyricism, contemporary pop influences, and folk-inspired storytelling. Her background in musical theatre also informs her approach to narrative and vocal performance.The album features production contributions from Dario Marcello, Paul Vilas, Joe Gautrey, and GËKKØ, and was mixed and mastered by Phil Allen.Alongside her recorded music, Branca has continued developing her live performance experience. In March 2026, she opened for Nour Khodr at New York City's Mercury Lounge with a full band, followed by a June performance at Chelsea Table + Stage. Her performance history also includes Nashville's Bluebird Café.COMING OF AGE - OFFICIAL TRACKLISTComing of AgeThis is the LifeBreak My Heart TmrwLove Me BoldHot (Shot)RunSwore Myself StupidBackAdmit ItShipwreckedTime to KnowABOUT GIANNA BRANCAGianna Branca is a Philadelphia-born, New York City-based singer-songwriter whose music blends contemporary pop, folk-inspired arrangements, and personal storytelling. In 2022, while studying Musical Theatre Performance at Shenandoah Conservatory, she launched her independent imprint, Gianna Branca Music, LLC, alongside DNT Entertainment. Her catalog includes her debut EP Just Thinking About You, with her debut single surpassing 100,000 Spotify streams. Her entirely self-written debut full-length album, Coming of Age, was released November 6, 2026.Official Website:Instagram:TikTok: @giannaYouTube:ALBUM INFORMATIONArtist: Gianna BrancaAlbum: Coming of AgeRelease Date: November 6, 2026Format: 11-Track Studio AlbumGenre: Pop / Singer-SongwriterSongwriting: All 11 tracks written exclusively by Gianna BrancaLabel: Gianna Branca Music, LLC // DNT EntertainmentWorldwide Distribution: The OrchardUPC: 885288448610Listen / Stream:

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Gianna Branca Finds Beauty in the Uncertainty of Growing Up on Debut Album Coming of Age News Provided By DNT Entertainment November 06, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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