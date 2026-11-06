Director Niranjan's 'Mr Bhaarath' To Now Hit Screens On December 11 Film's Trailer Released!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) The makers of director Niranjan's upcoming film 'Mr Bhaarath', featuring actor Bhaarath in the lead, on Friday released a trailer of the film and announced that the film would now hit screens on December 11 this year.

Passion Studios, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the link to the trailer of the film. It wrote, "The wait is over! #MrBhaarath Trailer Out Now."

The trailer begins with a doctor telling Bhaarath's grandfather that his grandson was someone who would look at the world in a way that will be different from the way others looked at it. He goes on to say that Bhaarath's responses to a given situation, technically speaking, wouldn't be wrong. However, they might not be what one would expect of a normal person. In short, the doctor describes him as " He is simply God's masterpiece."

The trailer goes on to show Bhaarath as a simpleton, who takes everything that is told to him in its literal sense. For instance, when a rowdy sheeter confronts him, Bhaarath asks him who he is. The rowdy sheeter, seeking to showcase himself as a popular powerful rowdy sheeter, says, "Ask anybody in Kodambakkam who Kanal Kannan is and they will tell you who I am." Bhaarath, instead of responding to this reply, begins to leave for Kodambakkam to make enquiries.

It is under these circumstances that Bhaarath falls in love with Veni (Samyuktha Viswanathan). A conversation he has with Bala Saravanan shows what kind of person he actually is. He tells Bala Saravanan's character, "I have a problem for every solution, Saravana!."

The trailer also showed that the film would now hit screens on December 11.

The film was to originally hit screens on October 1 this year.

In a statement that the makers had put out to announce the postponement of the film's release, they had said, "A little pause before the big theatrical laughter therapy! Mr. Bhaarath was all set for a grand theatrical release on October 1. With a slew of promising films gearing up for release on the same date, we have decided to postpone the theatrical arrival of Mr. Bhaarath."

They went on to add, "As pure cinema lovers, we are exhilarated about these releases and extend our heartfelt wishes to all the films for a blockbuster theatrical run. The new arrival date of Mr. Bhaarath will be announced soon."

The makers concluded the statement saying, "We can't wait to present this rip-roaring entertainer to you all soon, packed with laughter, fun and unforgettable theatrical moments. With love, Team Mr. Bhaarath."

The film, which has got a positive buzz in the industry, will be a rom-com that will revolve around the character of a simpleton called Mr Bhaarath.

For the unaware, Bhaarath and Niranjan are two well known YouTube creators who are now in the process of making their debut feature film 'Mr. Bhaarath'. The film's shooting was completed in July last year.

Producer Sudhan Sundaram of popular production house Passion Studios, had, at the time of the film's shooting being wrapped, said,“The team may be young, but their clarity and commitment have been truly commendable. As producers, we're usually skeptical about whether a fresh crew can match the demands of a full-scale film production. But Niranjan and his team completely surprised us-not only was the narrative engaging during scripting, but they also completed the entire shoot on schedule, with neat execution and professional planning. As producers, we are so happy to be collaborating with the highly energetic and entertaining team, and can't wait to present the super-cool theatrical entertainer for the fans.”

Presented by director Lokesh Kanakaraj and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banners of Passion Studios, G Squad and The Route, Mr Bhaarath is now ready for release.

Apart from Bhaarath, the film will also feature a host of actors including Samyuktha Viswanathan, Bala Saravanan, Nidhi Pradeep, R. Sunder Rajan, Linga, and Adithya Kathir in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Om Narayan, editing by Dhivakar Dennis and music by Pranav Muniraj. The film's visual tone has been enhanced by Art Director Bhavna Govardan. Costumes for the film have been designed by Navadevi Rajkumar while Suren G and Azhagiyakoothan have handled the department of sound. Choreography for the film is by Azhar and Amrin Abubakar is the Stunt Coordinator.