Gujarat Dy CM Helps Sell 35,000 Diyas Made By Recovering Mental Health Patients (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 6 (IANS) Diyas made by people recovering from mental illness at Ahmedabad's Mental Health Hospital were sold for around Rs 1.90 lakh at a market in Gandhinagar on Friday, with Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi personally taking up the role of a shopkeeper to promote their livelihood initiative.

Sanghavi facilitated the sale of 35,000 diyas at the Sector 21 main market, interacting with customers and encouraging them to purchase the earthen lamps made by the hospital's patients as part of efforts towards their economic and social rehabilitation.

The initiative was aimed at helping people recovering from mental illness gain financial independence, develop confidence and reintegrate into society.

By personally selling the diyas, the Deputy Chief Minister sought to highlight their skills and encourage public participation in supporting their livelihoods.

The diyas were made under an initiative associated with the resolve of a "Nasha Mukt Gujarat, Swasth Yuva, Sashakt Parivaar (Drug-Free Gujarat, Healthy Youth, Empowered Families)".

The diyas were produced through vocational training programmes run by the Mental Health Hospital in Ahmedabad, which seeks to equip patients with practical skills that can help them become self-reliant.

The hospital offers training in screen printing, weaving, stitching, file-making, rakhi-making, incense-stick production and the manufacture of wooden articles.

Such vocational activities form an important part of rehabilitation, helping patients develop work-related skills and opportunities for financial independence.

The hospital's occupational therapy programme has historically included activities such as tailoring, weaving, carpentry, file-making and agarbatti production.

The latest initiative follows Sanghavi's visit to the Government Mental Hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday, where he interacted with patients and purchased diyas handcrafted by them ahead of Diwali. He also lit the lamps with the patients and appreciated their efforts.

"The love and hard work with which you have prepared these lamps while staying in the hospital make them more than just earthen lamps; they are a symbol of your happiness and self-reliance," he said.

Sanghavi travelled to the Sector 21 market in Gandhinagar in one of the newly inaugurated GSRTC buses.

Minister of State for Transport, Pravin Mali, Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Rupsinh Thakor, MLAs Alpesh Thakor and Rita Patel, District Panchayat President Anil Patel, other public representatives and citizens were present at the event.