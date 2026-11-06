Kajol Celebrates Diwali In '90S-Inspired Style With Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress Kajol gave a nostalgic touch to her Diwali celebrations as she embraced a '90s-inspired look for the festive evening.

The 'Dilwale' actress shared glimpses from the celebrations, where she was seen posing with fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared pictures from the Diwali night and credited Manish for bringing back the charm of the '90s through her look. Sharing the photographs, she wrote,“The nineties called and said they wanted us back;) Only Manish could've made it happen. #diwalinight #aboutlastnight #lightandlove.”

Through her caption, the actress expressed how her festive look reminded her of the fashion and glamour of the 1990s, while acknowledging Manish Malhotra for making it possible. The pictures offered a glimpse of the celebrations and the company she enjoyed during the festive evening.

The post features a compilation of pictures and videos from the Diwali celebrations. In one clip, Kajol is seen laughing and posing alongside Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar. Another frame captures her posing with daughter Nysa and Twinkle Khanna. A candid moment shows Karan planting a sweet kiss on Kajol's cheek. One of the frames also features Kajol posing with Akshay Kumar, who is seen standing alongside Karisma Kapoor.

Kajol made a stylish appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, dressed in a black saree featuring crystal embellishments along the border, paired with a halter-neck blouse. She styled her hair in an elegant updo and kept her accessories minimal to complete the look.

On November 5, Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali celebration at his Mumbai residence, bringing together several prominent names from the film industry. The festive gathering saw the presence of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others.