AURAK Team Wins First Place At IEEE-NEECON Innovation Challenge For Project On Testing Autonomous Vehicles On Al Marjan Island

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Four-member team beats 59 competing projects with innovative solution to improve safety of self-driving vehicles Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, November, 2026: A team of four students from the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) was awarded first place at the IEEE NEECON 2026 Undergraduate Innovation Challenge in Dubai, outperforming 59 competing projects with an innovative solution designed to improve the safety of self-driving vehicles.

The award-winning project used a virtual replica (digital twin) of Ras Al Khaimah's Al Marjan Island to test how autonomous vehicles respond to real-world road conditions, including traffic signals, roundabouts, unexpected obstacles and construction zones.

The four students - Ali Alsaid and Awab Elsheikh from Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Amal Alazzani and Mahra Alshamsi from Computer Science - developed the project in collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA), following a summer internship facilitated by AURAK.

Titled“Safety Assessment for Autonomous Vehicle Virtual Testing on the Al Marjan Island Digital Twin”, the project creates a realistic digital version of the island's road network, allowing self-driving vehicles to be tested in a computer-generated environment before being deployed on actual roads.

The system enables researchers to assess how autonomous vehicles react to potentially dangerous situations without putting passengers, pedestrians or other road users at risk. By identifying possible safety issues through virtual testing, the technology could contribute to safer and more reliable autonomous transportation.

The students presented their project before an expert judging panel on October 23, securing the top position among 60 competing projects.

The competition, held under the theme“Engineering Tomorrow: Smart, Sustainable & AI-Powered Solutions,” brought together undergraduate innovators developing solutions in artificial intelligence, robotics, smart cities, electric vehicles and other emerging technologies.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Hamed Assaf, Dean of the School of Engineering and Computing at AURAK, said:“This achievement demonstrates what our students can accomplish when they apply their knowledge to real-world challenges. Through AURAK's collaboration with RAKTA, our engineering and computing students transformed a summer internship experience into an award-winning innovation that could contribute to safer autonomous transportation.”

Dr. Ali Al Ataby, Department Chair and Associate Professor of Electronics Engineering at AURAK, added:“The project is an excellent example of how students from different disciplines can work together to solve complex challenges. By developing a safe virtual environment for testing autonomous vehicles, our students have demonstrated the value of combining engineering expertise with computing skills to address future mobility needs. Winning first place is a testament to their technical capabilities, dedication, and ability to apply academic knowledge to practical engineering problems.”

NEECON, an international conference sponsored by the prestigious IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers), brings together researchers, engineers, industry professionals and young innovators to exchange ideas and showcase advances in engineering, energy systems and digital technologies.