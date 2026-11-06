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The injection was given to a 43-year-old Emirati male patient who had been living with the condition for more than five years, experiencing symptoms including nose block, loss of smell, and recurrent sinus infections Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Medical City BMC, the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, has administered Exdensur depemokimab, an ultra-long-acting biologic treatment for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps CRSwNP, for the first time in the Gulf region, with the support and oversight of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi DoH.

The treatment represents a new option for patients whose symptoms continue to recur despite conventional medical treatment and surgery. Given as an injection under the skin, depemokimab is designed to provide sustained control of the underlying sinus inflammation over a six-month dosing interval.

The injection was given to a 43-year-old Emirati male patient who had been living with the condition for more than five years, experiencing symptoms including nose block, loss of smell, and recurrent sinus infections. The patient had previously undergone two sinus surgeries, but the relief was temporary, and his symptoms eventually returned.

The therapy was administered by the ENT team led by Dr. Yogesh More, Consultant & Co-Director of the Burjeel ENT Head & Neck Institute.

“Most people experience nose-sinus issues at some point in their lives. However, when symptoms persist over a prolonged period and are associated with polyps, they can significantly affect quality of life. In this particular case, the symptoms affected his sense of smell, preventing him from enjoying food aromas and perfumes. Frequent nasal blockage caused disturbed, unrefreshing sleep leading to daytime sleepiness and fatigue. Overall, it affected his energy levels, resulting in a poor quality of life. The sinus allergies flared up during local seasonal changes in the UAE as well as after travel,” said Dr. More.

The patient showed improvement in his nasal and sinus symptoms after receiving the treatment and regained his sense of smell. “One of the most important benefits we have seen is the return of the patient's sense of smell. Existing treatment options, including sinus surgery and steroids, do not always provide sufficient improvement in this area. When used alongside sinus surgery, this treatment can also help reduce the recurrence of nasal polyps,” added Dr. More.

Depemokimab is a long-acting biologic treatment that targets one of the key drivers of the inflammation behind the disease. It can be administered to eligible adult patients with sinusitis and nasal polyps who have high type 2 inflammation and have failed adequate medical and surgical management, with the disease significantly affecting their daily lives. A single dose is designed to keep this inflammation under control for up to six months, helping reduce the activity of the immune cells that contribute to recurring symptoms.

“Chronic sinusitis is commonly managed using treatments such as antihistamines, nasal sprays, while surgery is reserved for advanced cases. Some patients continue to experience recurrent disease despite these interventions. For them, biologic therapies, provide an attractive alternative,” said Dr. More.“Extending the interval between doses to once every six months may be particularly valuable for eligible patients, helping them balance their treatment needs with their personal and professional commitments, while supporting disease control and improving their quality of life,” explained the doctor.

He emphasized that, for patients selected according to appropriate clinical criteria, biologic treatment can also help reduce the risk of disease recurrence and the need for additional surgery. He also stressed the importance of patients experiencing persistent or recurrent symptoms consulting a specialist for a thorough medical evaluation and accurate diagnosis to determine the most appropriate treatment plan based on each patient's condition.

The milestone reinforces Burjeel Medical City's focus on bringing advanced, evidence-based therapies closer to patients with complex and long-standing ENT conditions.