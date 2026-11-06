Take Control Of Your Health With The HUAWEI WATCH D3

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Studies show that more than half of those with hypertension are unaware of their condition. Regular blood pressure monitoring can help catch warning signs of hypertension and make it easier to manage. To make blood pressure monitoring a seamless part of daily life, Huawei has dedicated over a decade of research to the field of blood pressure health. The all-new HUAWEI WATCH D3 reaches a new height for health-focused smartwatches. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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As a wrist-worn blood pressure monitor, the WATCH D3 combines the accuracy of a medical-grade device with a lightweight user experience. Blood pressure monitoring is no longer a task you have to set aside time for, but something that can be done easily just by raising your wrist. Plus, the new watch supports pre- and post-exercise blood pressure measurements, helping users understand blood pressure changes during workouts and eliminate blind spots in their exercise routines.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Made Easy:

While the WATCH D3 provides the accuracy and reliability of a medical-grade blood pressure monitor, it is far smarter and easier to use. You don't need extensive technical know-how to operate it. The entire device sets up just like a standard smartwatch, and blood pressure monitoring can be started with just a few taps. Getting accurate readings simply requires the user to stay still and hold their wrist at heart level. Readings can be scheduled automatically, or you can set up reminders to take manual measurements.

The Huawei Health app provides weekly blood pressure management reports, offering check-in target recommendations alongside statistical summaries of blood pressure trends and target completion, helping users evaluate their blood pressure control outcomes.

A Medical-grade Fashion Accessory:

For devices worn for extended periods, lightness and comfort are paramount. The HUAWEI WATCH D3 features a clean, minimalist design with a sleek, streamlined profile on the wrist. The watch is available in Black, Gold, and Mocha Gold. Each of the three colours carries its own character, transforming a health monitoring device into a stylish accessory.

The two Gold models feature a composite vegan leather material for a gentle, skin-friendly feel, while the Black model uses soft, durable rubber for lasting comfort even after prolonged wear. The display is a vast 1.92-inch AMOLED screen with narrow bezels and plenty of brightness for effortless readability even under direct sunlight.

Pre- and Post-Exercise Measurements:

Before beginning a fitness routine, you should ensure that the intensity level is safe for you. Many people experience palpitations or shortness of breath during exercise, even when their clinical measurements appear normal. Traditional blood pressure monitors cannot accurately measure elevated heart rates after exercise, meaning the risk of blood pressure fluctuations during workouts has long been overlooked. Healthy individuals typically show a moderate rise in blood pressure during exercise, followed by a gradual return to levels below pre-exercise readings.

The HUAWEI WATCH D3 is the world's first wrist-worn device to pass ISO standards for accurate blood pressure measurement during exercise with elevated heart rates. Optimised specifically for exercise scenarios, the watch provides dedicated pre- and post-exercise tracking. After completing a workout, users can measure their blood pressure directly on the watch; if the result is elevated, the watch will intelligently recommend avoiding intense exercise.

Smarter Health management:

Powered by robust health-sensing capabilities, the WATCH D3 supports the one-touch Health Glance feature. In approximately 60 seconds, you receive a multi-dimensional health report covering basic health, cardiovascular health, respiratory health, and women's health.

This time, the HUAWEI WATCH D3 has been upgraded with an additional four indicators: 24-hour HRV, a coronary heart disease risk study, a hyperuricemia risk study, and a polycystic ovary health study. Analysing up to 17 total metrics, the watch gives you a comprehensive understanding of your wellness.

Physical Readiness Score for Daily Wellness:

With the addition of the Morning Greeting and Physical Readiness Score features, the watch helps users easily grasp their daily health rhythm. Five to ten minutes after the user wakes up, the watch pushes a morning greeting and intelligently provides personalised health insights based on the previous day's sports and health data.

By analysing factors such as sleep quality score, HRV, emotional state, and active calories, the watch evaluates the user's daily physical condition to calculate an overall readiness score. A higher score indicates better recovery, while a lower score suggests recent overload or insufficient rest.