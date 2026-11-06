Court Dismisses Plea For FIR Against Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Over Remarks

Court Dismisses FIR Plea Against Delhi Chief Minister

The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday dismissed an application seeking registration of an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over her alleged remarks comparing government officials with Lord Hanuman during a public programme in September 2025. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar dismissed the application seeking a direction for registration of an FIR against the Chief Minister. The court has listed the matter for November 19 for recording the statement of the complainant, Ram Niwas Sharma. The detailed order is yet to be uploaded by the court.

Details of the Complaint

The complainant had approached the court over remarks allegedly made by Rekha Gupta on September 23, 2025, during a government programme at Kashmere Gate ISBT, where the Delhi-Baraut interstate AC bus service of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was launched. According to the complaint, Gupta allegedly compared Delhi government officials with Lord Hanuman while speaking about their functioning. The complainant has alleged that the Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing government officials and members of the public at the official programme.

Alleged Remarks and Police Investigation

The alleged statement attributed to Gupta reads, "Our Delhi government officials are all like Hanuman. These Hanumans work hard when their tails catch fire. Before that, they forget." The complainant further alleged that the remarks were made in a public forum in the presence of government officials, programme attendees and members of the public.

The court had reserved its order on October 29 after hearing the matter. Earlier, on October 3, it had sought a status report from the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kashmere Gate police station on the complaint against the Chief Minister. Delhi Police subsequently filed a status report on October 15, giving a clean chit to Rekha Gupta and stating that no cognizable offence was made out against her. In its report, the police also submitted a transcript of the speech delivered by the proposed accused on September 23, 2025, along with a certificate under Section 63(4)(c) of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (BSA).

The court is dealing with a complaint under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, read with an application under Section 175(3) of the BNSS, seeking directions for registration of an FIR. Advocate Sanjeet Kumar appeared on behalf of the complainant, Ram Niwas Sharma. The matter will now be taken up on November 19 for recording the complainant's statement. (ANI)

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