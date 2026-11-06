Gujarat Govt Hands Appointment Letters To 113 New Officers On Dhanteras

Gujarat Government Appointments on Dhanteras

With the objective of providing employment opportunities to the youth and ensuring transparent administration, the Gujarat Government presented appointment letters to 113 Deputy Section Officers appointed through direct recruitment to the State Government's Secretariat family on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Additionally, 64 Section Officers were also promoted.

According to an official release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), at this special programme, along with 87 candidates appointed as Deputy Section Officers, Class-3, appointment letters were also presented to 26 Divyang candidates selected through a special recruitment drive for Divyangs.

Emphasis on Merit and Transparency

Motivating the youth joining the new service, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, selection for government jobs is based solely on talent, merit and hard work. Appointments are made purely through merit and a transparent process, without any recommendations or influence.

On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, 113 new members have joined the Gujarat Government's Secretariat family, embarking on a new journey in their lives. The Deputy Chief Minister expressed confidence that all the new members would work with complete dedication to further strengthen this family of the State Government.

Future Recruitment Plans

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that to build a brighter future for the youth, direct recruitment has been planned for approximately 2.10 lakh posts in Class-1, Class-2 and Class-3 categories between 2024 and 2033. Over the past decade, Gujarat has established a well-organised recruitment framework, enabling young aspirants to plan their preparations in advance through the recruitment calendar. Between 2014 and 2023, a total of 1,79,424 posts were filled, achieving 92.95 per cent of the recruitment target.

He further added that young candidates from remote areas of the state, including Dahod and small villages located along the India-Pakistan border in Banaskantha, have today been appointed to important positions such as DYSO in the Secretariat. Successfully making the journey from remote villages of the state to the Secretariat is a significant achievement, a release said.

Behind this success lies the immense contribution of years of struggle and dedication by the parents of the newly appointed officers. The dreams of parents who woke up early every morning and remained committed to securing a bright future for their children have come true today. The Deputy Chief Minister urged the newly appointed officers to continue respecting their parents, who reside in their hometowns and villages, even after reaching great heights of success.

Official Guidance and Procedures

On this occasion, Chief Secretary of the State Government, MK Das, stated that merit and transparency are essential in government functioning. At a time when the impact of various government schemes and policies is growing significantly across the country and internationally, the government expects its employees to work with complete dedication, efficiency and responsibility. He urged the newly appointed officers to ensure the timely disposal of every file and application, with special emphasis on effectively resolving citizens' grievances.

At the programme, Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department, Anju Sharma, delivered the welcome address. Newly appointed officers and employees, along with their family members, were present on the occasion, a release added.

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