Critical Illness Vs Regular Health Insurance: Key Differences
|Feature
|Health Insurance Plans
|Critical Illness Insurance
|General purpose
|Generally designed to help manage eligible medical expenses arising from hospitalisation and treatment, subject to the policy wording
|Generally designed for specified critical illnesses listed in the policy document, subject to the policy wording
|How benefits are generally structured
|Benefits are generally linked to eligible medical expenses
|Benefits are generally structured around specified illnesses and the applicable policy terms and conditions
|What to review
|Policy features, limits, waiting periods, exclusions, and other applicable terms
|Listed illnesses, eligibility criteria, waiting periods, exclusions, and other applicable terms
The exact features available depend on the policy you choose, so it is important to review the policy document carefully before making a decision.
When Might Someone Consider Critical Illness Insurance?
Some individuals choose to consider critical illness insurance alongside a health insurance policy because the two are designed for different purposes. Whether this approach is suitable depends on personal circumstances, existing cover, financial priorities, and the terms of the policies being considered.
Rather than assuming one option replaces the other, it helps to understand how each policy is intended to function and whether it aligns with your individual needs.
What Should You Review Before Choosing a Policy?
Before selecting or reviewing any insurance policy, spend a few minutes checking key details, such as:
- The illnesses or conditions listed in the policy, where applicable. Waiting periods, if specified. Eligibility criteria. Benefits, exclusions, and other applicable terms and conditions. Whether the policy includes optional riders or additional features, if available.
Conclusion
Both health insurance plans and critical illness insurance have a place in financial planning, but they are not intended to do the same job. Before choosing either option, spend some time understanding how the policy is structured, what it includes, and the terms that apply. A little clarity before you buy can make it easier to choose a policy that fits your needs.
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