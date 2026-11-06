Kumocast.io Launches Free Market Analysis Platform Featuring Live Signals and Price Forecasts 50 Global Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Belize City, Belize, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kumocast.io has announced the launch of its free market analysis platform, introducing live trading signals, price predictions, and market forecasts covering 50 widely followed financial instruments across foreign exchange, precious metals, commodities, stock indices, and US equities.

The platform is designed to make technical market analysis more accessible by presenting key market levels, potential price targets, and alternative scenarios in a straightforward format. Its analysis is refreshed every 30 minutes using updated market data, allowing visitors to follow changing market conditions across different time frames.

Kumocast.io covers major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY, alongside precious metals such as gold, silver and platinum. Its coverage also includes WTI and Brent crude oil, natural gas, major stock indices such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, and 33 widely followed US stocks, including Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla.

A Simplified Approach to Market Analysis

A central feature of the platform is its signal system, which presents a market preference, a key pivot level, two potential price targets, and an alternative scenario if the identified level is broken.

Users can review analysis across three time frames: intraday, daily, and weekly. Each view includes potential price movements and relevant market levels, helping readers understand the technical outlook without navigating multiple complicated indicators.

The platform also incorporates interactive candlestick charts featuring moving averages, Bollinger Bands, RSI, and MACD indicators. Users can zoom, scroll, and switch between different chart intervals while viewing the corresponding technical levels.

Expanded Coverage of Gold, Forex and Global Markets

Gold is among the key markets featured on Kumocast.io. Its gold analysis page provides the current XAU/USD price, technical outlook, pivot levels, potential targets, and alternative scenarios.

Additional information includes projected trading ranges, weekly market outlooks, relevant economic announcements, and market headlines. Similar analytical features are available across the platform's other supported financial instruments.

Beyond individual trading signals, Kumocast.io provides support and resistance levels, statistical price ranges, seven-day forecasts, longer-term market outlooks and buyers-versus-sellers indicators.

Introducing a Market Weather Approach

Kumocast.io uses a market weather concept to present technical conditions in an accessible way. Its mascot, Kumo, represents different market environments through simple weather-inspired indicators.

The platform combines this presentation with a market sentiment score ranging from -100 to +100, alongside a confidence reading based on trend and momentum indicators.

This approach is intended to help newcomers understand market direction while allowing experienced traders to access detailed technical information.

Public Forecast Performance and Methodology

Another feature of the platform is its publicly accessible forecast accuracy record. Kumocast.io reviews its daily statistical price-range model against the previous 30 completed trading days, showing how frequently market closing prices fell within the projected ranges.

The platform also provides information about its methodology, including the rules used to calculate technical signals, market levels, statistical ranges, and sentiment scores.

Free Access Without Registration

Kumocast.io is available free of charge and does not require users to create an account or register. The website is designed for desktop and mobile devices, with key market information displayed prominently on individual market pages.

Visitors can explore different market categories, compare related instruments, and follow the latest available analysis. Each page also displays its latest update time and indicates when the relevant financial market is closed.gold signal and price prediction for today

Alex Wu, the independent market analyst who designed the Kumocast model, said the platform was developed to provide traders with a clearer understanding of market conditions."Traders don't need another page that shouts a price target and disappears. They need a clear view, the exact level where that view is wrong, and a plan for both outcomes. That's what we put at the top of every page, and we refresh it every 30 minutes because the market doesn't wait."Kumocast.io

About Kumocast.io

Kumocast.io is a free financial market analysis platform providing live trading signals, price predictions and technical forecasts across forex, gold, commodities, stock indices and US equities. The platform combines technical indicators, interactive charts, market outlooks and publicly accessible forecast performance records. Its analytical model was designed by independent market analyst Alex Wu.

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Kumocast.io Launches Free Market Analysis Platform Featuring Live Signals and Price Forecasts 50 Global Markets