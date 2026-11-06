Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Dr. Astrid Stange, Acquisition
|Title
|Dr.
|First name
|Astrid
|Last name
|Stange
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
b) LEI
|529900PH63HYJ86ASW55
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument
|Type
|Share
|ISIN
|DE0008232125
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|8.332 EUR
|3,800 EUR
|8.332 EUR
|2,400 EUR
|8.332 EUR
|11,254 EUR
|8.332 EUR
|1,000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|8.332 EUR
|153,759 EUR
e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)
|05.11.2026
f) Place of the transaction
|Name
|Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange
|MIC
|XGAT
End of message
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|Language
|English
|Company
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Venloer Straße 151-153.
|50672 Koeln
|Germany
|Internet
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