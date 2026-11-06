Capital Numbers Named A Fall 2026 Clutch Global Award Winner

Capital Numbers earns Fall 2026 Clutch Global recognition for its technical expertise, quality service delivery, and commitment to client satisfaction.

- Mukul Gupta, CEOKOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Capital Numbers Infotech Limited, an AI-native digital engineering company, has been named a Fall 2026 Clutch Global Award winner, earning recognition among the world's top-performing B2B service providers.Clutch, a global marketplace for B2B service providers, announced its Fall 2026 Global Award winners on November 5, 2026. This edition recognized more than 300 companies across 40 business services categories.Winners were selected through Clutch's proprietary Ability to Deliver methodology, which evaluates companies based on verified client feedback, project success, industry expertise, and market presence.For Capital Numbers, the recognition through the Fall 2026 Clutch Global Awards reflects its commitment to understanding client needs, delivering reliable technology solutions, and maintaining long-term client relationships.Helping Businesses Build Better Digital SolutionsCapital Numbers helps businesses build digital products, modernize existing applications, and improve enterprise systems. Its capabilities span custom software development, web and mobile applications, UI/UX design, cloud, data engineering, DevOps, and quality assurance.Through its AI development services, the company also helps clients build AI agents, generative AI applications, and intelligent workflow automation solutions. Its human-in-the-loop approach keeps experienced professionals involved in validating outputs, assessing risks, and making critical technical decisions.Capital Numbers works with platforms and technologies such as Salesforce, Conga, Agiloft, AWS, and Azure to help businesses connect systems, streamline operations, and modernize their technology infrastructure. The company serves clients across healthcare, fintech, retail and e-commerce, logistics, real estate, and energy and climate sectors."Every business comes to us with different challenges, but our commitment remains the same: understand their goals, build the right solutions, and deliver work they can rely on. This recognition means a lot to us because it reflects the trust our clients place in our teams and the relationships we've built over the years," said Mukul Gupta, Founder and CEO of Capital Numbers.Building on Global RecognitionThe Fall 2026 recognition adds to the five Clutch Global Awards Capital Numbers received earlier this year during the Summer 2026 edition.Looking ahead, Capital Numbers aims to build on this momentum by advancing its AI and digital engineering capabilities, expanding its enterprise technology expertise, and supporting businesses as their technology needs evolve.About Capital NumbersCapital Numbers Infotech Limited is a BSE-listed software development company with 600+ in-house professionals. It helps mid-market businesses and enterprises build, modernize, and scale digital solutions through AI systems and automation, product engineering, UI/UX design, software testing, cloud, data, and DevOps services. ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified and SOC 2 Type II compliant, the company offers flexible engagement models, including staff augmentation, Agile Pods, and fixed-cost projects.

Mukul Gupta

CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited

+91 33 6799 2222

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Capital Numbers Named a Fall 2026 Clutch Global Award Winner News Provided By CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited November 06, 2026, 10:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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