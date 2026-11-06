NTI Chief Analyst Invited To Attend The 45Th Academic Annual Conference On Communication Lines And Deliver A Report

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From November 4 to 6, the China Institute of Communications 2026 (45th) Academic Annual Conference on Communication Lines was held in Nantong, Jiangsu Province. Under the theme“Communication Lines in Green and Intelligent Networks with Computing–Power Coordination,” the conference was organized by the Technical Committee on Communication Lines of the China Institute of Communications, the Fifth Research Institute of Telecommunication Science and Technology Co., Ltd., and the Sichuan Institute of Communications. Experts and representatives from research institutes, telecom operators, optical fiber and cable manufacturers, materials and equipment suppliers, and testing and certification organizations attended the event.

Focusing on computing–power coordination, the development of green and intelligent networks, and technological innovation and industrial collaboration in communication lines, the conference featured expert presentations and technical discussions on emerging industry needs, trends and development pathways. Participants explored collaborative innovation across the industrial chain, stronger supply-chain resilience and sustainable development, helping strengthen links among research, manufacturing, application, testing and certification.

Feng Gao, Secretary-General of the Asia-Pacific Optical Fiber and Cable Industry Association (APC) and General Manager of Network Telecom All Media, and Harvey Shen, Chief Analyst at NTI, were invited to attend the conference. Shen presented the 2026 Global Optical Fiber and Cable Industry Development Report. The report identifies AI data centers as the primary driver of demand for optical fiber and cable. In 2026, global demand is estimated at approximately 630 million fiber-km, with North American AI data centers accounting for more than 70% of optical fiber demand. Control over demand is shifting more rapidly from telecom operators to cloud service providers. Upgrades to network architectures, growing connection counts and successive increases in optical module speeds are collectively driving up fiber consumption in AI computing clusters.

On the supply side, tight global availability of optical preforms, compounded by mismatches in product mix, trade barriers and regional delivery constraints, is making it difficult to translate planned capacity additions into actual supply quickly. The report expects 2027 to remain the year with the tightest supply–demand balance in the current cycle, with the major turning point in global supply anticipated in 2028. As prices rise and profitability recovers, pricing power is gradually shifting from buyers to sellers, while industry value is extending beyond bare fiber to optical cables and connectivity solutions.

Looking ahead, the report notes that G.654.E, hollow-core, polarization-maintaining and multicore fibers will follow different commercialization timelines, and that greater attention should be paid to securing supplies of critical materials such as helium and high-purity silicon tetrachloride. Prices may undergo a structural correction after new capacity comes onstream in 2028, but certain high-value-added fiber products are likely to remain in short supply. The market will therefore be characterized by“gradually easing aggregate supply alongside persistent structural tightness,” and the global optical fiber and cable industry is not expected to return to its pre-2024 state.

The conference provided a platform for technical exchange and industrial cooperation in the communication lines sector and deepened the industry's understanding of trends in computing–power coordination and green, intelligent networks. NTI will continue to monitor developments in computing infrastructure and the optical fiber and cable industry, strengthen industry research and exchange, and provide research support for the high-quality development of the communication lines industry.

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NTI Chief Analyst Invited to Attend the 45th Academic Annual Conference on Communication Lines and Deliver a Report News Provided By Network Telecom November 06, 2026, 10:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications



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