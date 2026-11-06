V-P Radhakrishnan To Join Ayodhya Deepotsav 2026 Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan will visit Ayodhya on Saturday to participate in Deepotsav 2026, an official said on Friday.

During his visit, the Vice-President will offer prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and participate in the symbolic coronation ceremony of Shri Ram in Ayodhya.

He will also felicitate revered saints on the occasion, the official said in a statement.

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2026 on Saturday will mark the 10th anniversary of the grand festival of lights ahead of Diwali on Sunday.

Organisers are aiming to light more than 30 to 33 lakh earthen diyas across 56 ghats, including the primary centre at Ram Ki Paidi and the Saryu river banks, a statement said.

At an event on Thursday, the Vice-President said India's remarkable progress in renewable energy is not only an exemplary achievement for the country but also a model for the Global South.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026 here, Radhakrishnan highlighted that India's non-fossil fuel-based installed capacity has crossed 300 gigawatts and that the country achieved 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources in 2025, five years ahead of its commitment.

Solar power capacity, he noted, has grown from less than three gigawatts to more than 170 gigawatts over a decade.

He said that solar power, which was once several times more expensive than coal-based electricity, is now among the cheapest sources of electricity in India, adding that this transformation reflects sound policies, private enterprise and the collective efforts of states and citizens.

The Vice-President said that more than 65 lakh households have joined the solar movement under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, gaining access to affordable clean energy.