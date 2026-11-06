MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai Run 2026 returns on 22 November, bringing runners of all ages and abilities together for the eighth edition of the iconic event Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026 – Registrations are now open for Dubai Run, a flagship event of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), set to bring runners of all ages and abilities together on Sheikh Zayed Road on 22 November 2026 for one of the biggest moments of DFC's landmark 10th edition.

Dubai Run will once again transform Sheikh Zayed Road into an extraordinary running route, bringing together hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors for one of DFC's largest community events. Building on a record-breaking 307,000 participants in 2025, this year's event will offer another unforgettable morning of movement against Dubai's iconic skyline.

From first-time runners and families to seasoned athletes, participants are invited to discover 'What's Your 30×30?' by choosing between two routes designed for different abilities. Both begin on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future, giving participants the rare opportunity to experience the heart of Dubai on foot while passing some of its most recognisable landmarks.

The 5km Downtown route offers a flat and accessible option ideal for families, casual runners and beginners. Starting on the Sharjah-bound carriageway of Sheikh Zayed Road, the route takes participants towards Downtown Dubai, passing landmarks including Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa before finishing on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard near Dubai Mall.

For those looking to go further, the 10km route provides a rewarding challenge through the city. Starting on the Abu Dhabi-bound carriageway of Sheikh Zayed Road, runners will make their way towards the DIFC Gate Building, with views of the Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers and Dubai's skyline along the way.

Free and open to all, Dubai Run continues to celebrate the inclusive spirit at the heart of DFC. Dedicated start zones and volunteer support will be available for People of Determination, supporting an accessible and inclusive experience for participants.

Registered participants can collect their Dubai Run bib and T-shirt from Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Village Zabeel Park from 9 to 21 November 2026 (Monday to Thursday: 16:00-23:00, Friday: 12:00-23:00, Saturday and Sunday: 08:00-23:00).

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said:“Dubai Run embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to establish Dubai as one of the healthiest and most active cities in the world. It reflects our continued commitment to fostering greater community participation and embedding sport into everyday life, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033, which promotes regular physical activity and enhances quality of life.”

He added:“As the UAE celebrates the Year of the Family 2026, Dubai Run brings families and friends together on Sheikh Zayed Road, transforming one of the city's most iconic thoroughfares into a vibrant running track framed by Dubai's renowned landmarks. This shared experience highlights the power of sport to strengthen family bonds, bridge generations, and foster a stronger sense of community. Beyond the event itself, our ambition is to inspire lasting lifestyle changes, encouraging people of all ages to embrace physical activity and make healthy habits an integral part of their lives throughout the year.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment DFRE, added:“Dubai Run demonstrates the power of movement that can bring people together through an experience that is inclusive, accessible and unmistakably Dubai. Following a record-breaking 307,000 participants last year, we are excited to welcome residents and visitors back to Sheikh Zayed Road for the eighth edition, giving everyone – from families and first-time runners to experienced athletes – the opportunity to take part and achieve their 30×30 together. As we celebrate the 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai Run reflects the initiative's continued ambition to make physical activity accessible and inspire everyone to find a way to make movement part of their everyday lives.”

Dubai Run is organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council; with Association Partners including AWR Automotive, Commercial Bank of Dubai, D43, DP World, Mai Dubai, Sun and Sand Sports, talabat, Whoop; alongside Official Partners Amazon, Emirates Airline, Fast&Up, P4ML, PUFF and Wasl; Media Partner ARN; and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ministry of Education, Dubai Event's Security Committee, Dubai Health, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, and Government of Dubai.