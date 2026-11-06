Couple Dies By Suicide In Mandya As Bengaluru Police Probe Murders

Couple Dies by Suicide in Mandya

A couple allegedly died by suicide on Friday after coming under a train near Induvalu on the outskirts of Mandya, Karnataka. Their bodies were found mutilated on the railway track, according to the Mandya police. The deceased have been identified as Sahana (25), a native of Bengaluru, and Rahul (30), a native of Mandya. It is said that Sahana was married and had two children. Further details about Rahul are yet to emerge.

Railway Police reached the spot and conducted an inspection. The bodies were subsequently shifted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital. A case has been registered at the Mandya Railway Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Bengaluru Police Probe Mass Murder Case

In a separate incident, Bengaluru Police on Friday have arrested a man identified as Indushekar after he claimed to have killed seven of his relatives within 15 to 20 days following a family dispute. One body has been found so far, and a search for the remaining bodies is underway, police said.

Addressing the media, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said the case began with a missing-person complaint stating that some relatives had been missing for a few days. The family later developed doubts about their own relatives, leading to the arrest. "The police have arrested a person who claims that, within a span of 15 to 20 days, which is subject to verification, he has murdered seven people. All of them are his relatives. Moreover, he has murdered his wife and all relatives of his wife. All six to seven persons are relatives of his wife, belonging to two families," he said.

According to the accused's version, he called the victims one by one, killed them and disposed of the bodies at places he has indicated. Police are verifying this with the district SPs of the areas concerned. Six bodies are yet to be found.

"This is a very, very serious offence that has happened within the family. One minor has been murdered along with six other people. We are verifying from all angles how it happened. He is giving a version that he called them one by one, murdered them, and disposed of the bodies in places he has indicated; we are verifying this with the district SPs of those areas. Six bodies have yet to be found as per the information provided by the accused," he said. One of the bodies had been recovered; other police stations have been contacted, and special teams have been formed to trace the remaining bodies. (ANI)

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