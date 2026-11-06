CM Dhami Praises Amit Shah, Invokes Sardar Patel At Uttarakhand State Foundation Day Event

Uttarakhand celebrated its State Foundation Day 2026 with great pomp and show. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah was welcomed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with traditional gifts showcasing Uttarakhand's rich culture and tradition.

On the occasion, a total of development projects worth 1,475.31 crore were also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone. Besides this, 15 prominent personalities were also awarded Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman Awards 2026 for their remarkable contribution towards the state.

Amit Shah Welcomed With Traditional Gifts From Uttarakhand

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted Union Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of State Foundation Day. To show his respect, the CM gifted Amit Shah a traditional hill cap, Shawl, Gangajal and a Samudra Manthan.

The gifts are a true reflection of Uttarakhand's culture, tradition and history. Dhami also said that it was a great opportunity to showcase the unique traditions of Uttarakhand.

15 Prominent Personalities Recognised

15 prominent personalities were recognised for their contribution towards making Uttarakhand recognised.

Former Chief Minister of the state, Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri was awarded the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman Award 2026 for their remarkable contribution towards development, social progress and other vital sectors.

Amit Shah Unveils Development Projects Worth 1,475.31 Crore

During the event development initiatives worth 1,475.31 crore were announced. A number of projects were inaugurated by Amit Shah.

The state government said that one of the key reasons for developments taking place is due to the coordination taking place between the Centre and Uttarakhand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dhami Praises Amit Shah And Slams Opposition

While addressing the gathering, Dhami compared Amit Shah's devotion to national unity and integrity to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He highlighted the cancellation of article 370, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and introduction of 3 new criminal laws, as huge contributions to national security and justice.

Besides this, the CM also spoke about how the state has seen tremendous development under the double engine government. Efforts are being made to provide improved facilities and development opportunities throughout Uttarakhand.

However, he slammed the opposition parties as some of them are spreading false information. He said that some of them are trying to confuse young minds for their own political gain. He also claimed that the opposition parties question constitutional institutions when they do not get favourable results in elections. "Honouring the people's mandate is a basic duty of any political party in a democracy."