Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Ammunition Depots In Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk Regions
The ammunition depots struck in the Zaporizhzhia region were located near Melitopol and Khliborobne.
In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian forces hit a Russian fuel and lubricant depot near the settlement of Luhanske and a drone command post near Chasiv Yar.
The General Staff stressed that destroying ammunition depots reduces the Russian army's firepower and complicates the supply of its units.Read also: Defense Forces strike Russian attack drone launch site, military depots
On November 4 and overnight into November 5, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a site used to store, prepare and launch attack drones in temporarily occupied Crimea, a drone depot in temporarily occupied Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region, and several other Russian military facilities in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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