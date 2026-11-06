AMADA Organizes Victory Day Celebration For Children Of Azerbaijani War Veterans

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) has organized a festive event for the children of war veterans to mark November 8 – Victory Day, as part of its“Smiles of 10” project.

The event was organized by AMADA with the support of Smart Electronics and VR Bee.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, AMADA Executive Director Tahmina Taghi-zade and Smart Electronics Executive Director Baycan Salmanoglu highlighted the significance of Victory Day as an occasion symbolizing the heroism, unity and national pride of the Azerbaijani people.

The children also learned about the values of clean sport, the principles of honesty and fairness in athletic competition, and the harmful effects of doping and drug addiction on human health, life and future prospects.

The entertainment programme continued at VR Bee, where the children embarked on an exciting journey into the world of virtual reality, enjoying a range of interactive experiences and creating unforgettable memories.

The event combined festive celebrations with educational activities, aiming to promote healthy lifestyles, ethical values and positive experiences among the children of war veterans.