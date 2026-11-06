Hangzhou Future Sci-Tech City: 15 Years Of Steadfast Cultivation, Forging A New Path Forward

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hangzhou Future Sci-Tech City Management Committee

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit ran from November 2 to 5 in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province. Centered on the theme "Open Source and Openness, Joint Contribution and Shared Benefits - Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," the Light of Internet Expo gathered more than 670 enterprises from 54 countries and regions around the globe. The expo put on public display over 1,000 cutting-edge technological achievements, including more than 20 products making their global debut for the very first time.

A strong delegation of innovative firms from Hangzhou Future Sci-Tech City took part in the expo, unveiling an impressive slate of innovations either for global launch or first public showing. Highlights on show included Alibaba's Qwen3.8-Max omni-modal large model, the SG100 industrial reconfigurable dexterous hand developed by Hangzhou Heiman Technology, and Moxin Technology's MoWorld 2.0, an advanced 4D world model. Covering computing infrastructure, general large models, embodied intelligence and brain-computer interfaces, enterprises from the zone presented the full AI industrial chain, demonstrating Hangzhou's solid technological strength and vibrant innovation momentum as a national strategic sci-tech innovation hub.

Launched in Yuhang District back in 2011, the Sci-Tech City recorded a mere RMB 20.3 billion in combined revenue of enterprises that met statistical reporting requirements at its founding. At that time, farmland still lined both sides of Wenyi West Road. Today, the aggregate revenue of qualified enterprises within the zone has hit RMB 1.2 trillion - over 60 times its initial level, with a compound annual growth rate staying above 30%.

This remarkable leap did not happen by chance. It rests firmly on a well-developed, self-reinforcing innovation ecosystem. The Sci-Tech City is now home to 29 listed firms and has attracted and nurtured more than 7,400 high-caliber talents from home and abroad. Scantech, founded by a group of overseas PhDs and senior technical experts who settled in Haichuang Park in 2015, gradually broke long-standing foreign monopolies and secured its STAR Market listing in January 2025. Zhiyun Health, another enterprise based in the same building, was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2022, serving as a strong testament to the ecosystem's outstanding capacity to nurture promising startups.

The Sci-Tech City delivers full-cycle talent services covering recruitment, development and retention. It operates the Doctoral Innovation and Entrepreneurship Academy and has introduced forward-looking schemes such as "industry professors" and "enterprise-recognized talents", alongside joint postgraduate training programs with top universities. The pool of young talents aged under 35 has expanded by over 8% annually in the past three years.

Backed by world-class research infrastructure, it hosts four provincial laboratories including Zhejiang Lab, the Hangzhou Hypergravity Experimental Facility, more than 200 R&D institutions at or above provincial level, multiple proof-of-concept centers and a cluster of professional tech incubators. Together with Zhejiang Lab, it is developing the Haina Data Hub Innovation Center to turn promising laboratory breakthroughs into commercially viable solutions. Between 2013 and 2025, 1,055 talent-founded projects were signed here; 716 remain in stable operation, representing a startup success rate of 67.76%. As Scantech Chairman Wang Jiangfeng notes, supportive policies, reliable incubation services and a vibrant business environment are key draws for innovators choosing to build their businesses here.

The Sci-Tech City moves early to seize opportunities in high-potential emerging sectors. Back in 2018, when brain-computer interfaces remained a little-known niche field, its investment promotion team traveled all the way to Boston and successfully brought BrainCo to set up local operations. BrainCo has since grown into a globally recognized BCI unicorn and one of Hangzhou's celebrated "Six Little Dragons". In the first half of 2026 alone, the Sci-Tech City secured 86 major industrial projects worth a total RMB 14.456 billion.

Its service team actively identifies unspoken corporate needs in daily communication, illustrated by a case where staff coordinated rapidly for Hangzhou Kangji Weijing Medical Robot to accelerate policy funding disbursement. Rejecting generic, one-size-fits-all support, the management committee carries out regular enterprise visits and runs the "Wednesday Face-to-Face" government-business dialogue mechanism. On May 11, 2026, it issued the Twelve Measures for an All-Around Friendly Innovation Ecosystem, formalizing its service philosophy into a stable institutional framework.

Financing support has also been strengthened through an integrated model of investment, lending, subsidies and guarantees. In 2025, it rolled out Zhejiang's first insurance products tailored for AI commercialization and biomedical core equipment. To date, 18 IP securitization products have raised RMB 1.792 billion for 189 local tech firms, ranking first in Zhejiang in both issuance volume and financing scale and converting intangible intellectual property into tangible development assets.

Venues including a city exhibition hall, BCI demonstration center and Lingjing Immersive Space help showcase cutting-edge products from firms such as BrainCo and Rokid. Major public facilities - the Future Sci-Tech Cultural Center, International Performing Arts Center and International Sports Center - are under accelerated construction. Quality schools and new high-speed rail lines connected to Hangzhou West Station further enhance the zone's livability and regional accessibility.

Going forward, the Sci-Tech City will continue refining its future-oriented industrial system, piloting reforms for talent development, advancing original innovation and commercial translation, driving AI-enabled industrial upgrading, and delivering more specialized services to sustain high-quality enterprise growth.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Pang, Tel: 86-10-63074558