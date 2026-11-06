Propow Energy: A Leading Truck Lithium Battery Manufacturer For Starting & Parking A/C Solutions

HUIZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 12V/24V LiFePO4 Batteries | High Capacity | Extended Runtime | OEM/ODM CustomizationAs the commercial trucking industry places greater emphasis on energy efficiency, driver comfort, and operational performance, the limitations of traditional lead-acid batteries in service life, usable capacity, and maintenance costs are becoming increasingly apparent. LiFePO4 batteries, offering long cycle life, high usable capacity, and intelligent battery management, are becoming an important power solution for commercial trucks.For truck manufacturers, battery brands, distributors, and fleet operators, choosing the right battery supplier involves more than product performance. System compatibility, manufacturing capabilities, engineering customization, and long-term supply reliability are equally important.Propow Energy is a professional lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery manufacturer integrating R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customized energy solutions. With 20+ years of battery industry experience, 109+ battery technology and product patents, and established mass-production capabilities, we provide reliable truck lithium battery solutions for global B2B customers.Our truck lithium battery portfolio covers two main product categories:. Integrated Truck Starting & Parking A/C Lithium Batteries. Truck Parking A/C Deep-Cycle Lithium BatteriesBoth series support flexible OEM/ODM customization to meet different vehicle platforms, power requirements, and installation conditions.1. Two Major Truck Lithium Battery Solutions1.1 Integrated Truck Starting & Parking A/C Lithium BatteriesOne Battery. Dual Functions. Smarter Truck Power.Propow Energy's integrated truck starting and parking A/C LiFePO4 batteries combine high-current engine starting and deep-cycle auxiliary power within a single battery system.Compared with conventional separate battery configurations, this integrated solution helps simplify vehicle electrical systems, optimize installation space, and meet multiple power requirements in commercial truck applications.Key Product AdvantagesHigh Starting Power: Selected models deliver up to 1500A CCA, providing strong starting performance for demanding commercial truck applications.Starting & Parking A/C All-in-One: One battery system supports both engine starting and parking air conditioning, reducing the need for separate battery systems.High-Capacity Auxiliary Power: Provides sustained power for parking air conditioning and onboard auxiliary equipment while meeting engine starting requirements.Intelligent Battery Management: An advanced BMS monitors and protects battery operation, supporting both high-current starting and deep-cycle applications.These integrated battery solutions are suitable for truck OEMs, commercial vehicle equipment suppliers, battery brands, and aftermarket distributors.1.2 Truck Parking A/C Deep-Cycle Lithium BatteriesHigh Capacity. Extended Runtime. Lower Operating Costs.Propow Energy offers dedicated deep-cycle LiFePO4 battery solutions designed to meet the continuous power demands of truck parking air conditioning systems.These batteries provide reliable power for parking A/C and other onboard auxiliary equipment when the engine is switched off, helping reduce unnecessary idling, fuel consumption, and operating costs while improving driver comfort.Key Product AdvantagesUp to 35 Hours of A/C Runtime: High-capacity battery configurations can support parking air conditioning for up to 35 hours under suitable operating conditions, providing reliable power during extended rest periods.High Usable Energy Capacity: LiFePO4 technology delivers sustained energy for parking air conditioning and auxiliary power applications.Reliable Deep-Cycle Performance: Engineered for continuous discharge requirements, supporting stable operation of parking A/C systems and other auxiliary electrical loads.Reduced Fuel & Maintenance Costs: Engine-off A/C operation helps minimize unnecessary fuel consumption, while reduced battery maintenance requirements lower total operating costs.These deep-cycle battery solutions are suitable for truck fleets, parking A/C equipment manufacturers, battery brands, distributors, and wholesalers.2. 12V/24V Truck Lithium Battery Series & Technical AdvantagesPropow Energy offers a comprehensive range of 12V and 24V LiFePO4 batteries, supporting flexible product selection and customization for different commercial truck platforms, parking A/C power demands, and installation requirements.Available Battery Specifications:Voltage Series: 12V / 24VCapacity Options: 100Ah | 105Ah | 150Ah | 168Ah | 210Ah | 230Ah | 314Ah | 460Ah | 560Ah | 628Ah | 690AhThe above capacities represent our overall truck lithium battery portfolio. Specific voltage and capacity combinations depend on product configurations. Additional specifications are available upon request.Core Technical AdvantagesLong Cycle Life: LiFePO4 technology offers extended cycle life, helping reduce battery replacement frequency and long-term operating costs.Intelligent BMS Protection: Integrated battery management systems provide multiple protection functions, including overcharge, over-discharge, overcurrent, and temperature protection, enhancing operational safety and reliability.BT & Remote Smart Monitoring: Optional BT connectivity, remote data monitoring, and fault diagnostics enable battery status tracking, operating data analysis, and more efficient maintenance management.Zero Routine Maintenance: Unlike conventional flooded lead-acid batteries, LiFePO4 batteries require no routine electrolyte maintenance, helping simplify servicing and reduce operating costs.Flexible System Integration: Customized configurations support different vehicle electrical systems, installation spaces, and communication requirements, improving compatibility across commercial truck platforms.With a broad product portfolio and intelligent battery technologies, Propow Energy delivers flexible solutions for diverse commercial truck power applications.3. Why Choose Propow Energy as Your Truck Lithium Battery Manufacturer?For B2B customers, a reliable battery manufacturing partner must offer more than qualified products. Engineering expertise, manufacturing consistency, customization capabilities, and long-term technical support are essential for sustainable business growth.20+ Years of Experience & Independent R&DWith over 20 years of battery industry experience and 109+ battery technology and product patents, Propow Energy has established comprehensive engineering capabilities covering battery system design, BMS development, structural engineering, thermal management, and communication integration. Our engineering team supports customized battery development and system integration for different commercial vehicle platforms.Established Mass Production & Quality ManagementPropow Energy operates established battery manufacturing systems supported by structured production management and quality control processes. Our manufacturing capabilities support bulk orders, consistent product quality, and reliable long-term supply. Strict product testing and quality inspection help ensure battery reliability across different operating conditions.Flexible OEM/ODM CustomizationWe provide customized truck lithium battery solutions for truck manufacturers, battery brands, and equipment suppliers, including:. Battery voltage, capacity, and power output. Battery enclosure, dimensions, and mounting design. Integrated starting and deep-cycle functions. BMS features and communication protocols. BT, remote monitoring, and fault diagnostics. Connectors, terminals, and wiring harnesses. Private-label branding and customized packagingBeyond Standard Batteries - Custom-Engineered Solutions for Your Business.Global Market Experience & After-Sales SupportPropow Energy serves customers across 150+ countries and regions, with extensive experience supporting international battery brands, equipment manufacturers, and industrial customers. We provide product selection assistance, engineering coordination, troubleshooting, and after-sales technical support. On-site engineering assistance can also be arranged when required to help customers resolve integration and operational challenges. Our established manufacturing and supply chain management capabilities further support bulk purchasing, reliable delivery planning, and long-term business partnerships.4. Propow Energy - Your Long-Term Truck Lithium Battery Manufacturing PartnerWhether you need high-current integrated truck starting and parking A/C batteries or high-capacity deep-cycle lithium batteries for parking air conditioning, Propow Energy offers flexible 12V and 24V LiFePO4 solutions for diverse commercial vehicle applications.Backed by experienced R&D teams, established manufacturing systems, a comprehensive product portfolio, and flexible OEM/ODM capabilities, we help truck manufacturers, battery brands, distributors, and fleet operators develop competitive battery products, reduce long-term operating costs, and build reliable supply partnerships.For technical documentation, customized engineering drawings, and factory quotations, visit the official Propow Energy portal:

Propow Energy Co., Ltd.

Propow Energy Co., Ltd.

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Propow Energy: A Leading Truck Lithium Battery Manufacturer for Starting & Parking A/C Solutions News Provided By Globalso November 06, 2026, 10:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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