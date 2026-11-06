HUIZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As sodium-ion batteries move from emerging technology toward commercial applications, more battery brands, OEMs, equipment manufacturers, distributors, and energy-storage companies are looking for reliable sodium-ion battery suppliers in China.Sodium-ion technology offers several potential advantages, including strong low-temperature performance, abundant sodium resources, supply-chain diversification, and growing manufacturing capacity. These characteristics make sodium-ion batteries particularly attractive for commercial vehicles, industrial equipment, marine applications, and energy storage.Why Choose a Sodium-Ion Battery Manufacturer in China?China has developed a complete battery manufacturing ecosystem covering materials, cells, BMS, battery modules, battery packs, testing, equipment, and engineering. This makes China an important sourcing and manufacturing hub for international sodium-ion battery buyers.For B2B customers, selecting a sodium-ion battery supplier requires more than comparing prices. Important factors include R&D capability, manufacturing capacity, mass-production experience, BMS development, testing, OEM/ODM customization, quality control, and application experience.Propow Energy: An Early Sodium-Ion Battery Manufacturer in ChinaPropow Energy is a China-based battery manufacturer and customized battery solutions provider, focusing on battery R&D, manufacturing, OEM/ODM customization, and application engineering.Propow Energy was one of the early companies in China to enter the sodium-ion battery industry, giving the company valuable experience in sodium-ion battery development, module engineering, application design, and commercialization. Through years of technical development and application experience, Propow has continued to advance its sodium-ion battery technology from early-stage development toward commercial mass production.Importantly, Propow Energy has already achieved mass production of sodium-ion batteries, with its products undergoing commercial application and market validation. This means Propow's sodium-ion technology has progressed beyond laboratory development and prototype testing into stable mass manufacturing and real-world applications.Propow is also one of the leading sodium-ion battery module suppliers in China, with capabilities covering module design, BMS integration, structural design, electrical engineering, testing, and mass production. Its experience in sodium-ion battery module development enables Propow to provide complete battery solutions.Propow provides sodium-ion battery solutions for multiple applications, including:. Sodium-ion starter batteries. Sodium-ion deep-cycle batteries. Industrial equipment. Commercial vehicles. Heavy equipment. Marine applications. Energy storage systemsFor different projects, Propow can customize voltage, capacity, dimensions, CCA, BMS, communication functions, terminals, enclosure, and branding.With established mass-production capabilities and practical application experience, Propow can support customers throughout the development process, from application analysis and engineering design to prototyping, testing, validation, and mass production.Why Work with Propow Energy?For battery brands, OEMs, equipment manufacturers, distributors, and energy-storage companies, Propow provides an integrated supply chain covering battery R&D, sodium-ion module development, manufacturing, OEM/ODM customization, and application-specific battery solutions.Rather than positioning sodium-ion batteries as a universal replacement for lithium-ion technology, Propow focuses on application-specific solutions, helping customers select the appropriate battery chemistry according to operating conditions, performance requirements, and commercial needs.With 20+ years of battery industry experience, 109+ patents, early experience in sodium-ion battery development, established mass-production capabilities, and market-validated sodium-ion battery applications, Propow Energy is positioned as a reliable partner for businesses looking to develop or source commercial sodium-ion battery systems.Propow Energy - A Leading Sodium-Ion Battery Manufacturer and Battery Module Supplier in China, with Early Industry Experience, Mass-Production Capability, and Market-Validated Sodium-Ion Battery Solutions for Global B2B Customers:

Propow Energy Co., Ltd.

Propow Energy Co., Ltd.

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Sodium-Ion Battery Supplier Analysis: Propow Energy News Provided By Globalso November 06, 2026, 10:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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