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Highlighting Valve Design, Production Capabilities, and Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China's valve manufacturing industry continues to support international demand for OEM production, private-label manufacturing and customized fluid-control components. This 2026 industry review highlights five Chinese valve manufacturers: Zhejiang Valogin Technology Co., Ltd., Guangdong GDA Valve Technology Co., Ltd., Shandong Yanggu Wonderful Valve Industry Co., Ltd., SNY Valve (Yancheng) Co., Ltd. and Fujian Ocean Valve Technology Co., Ltd. Among them, Zhejiang Valogin Technology stands out for its disclosed manufacturing scale, established international business and broad brass valve product portfolio, including solutions for plumbing, heating and HVAC applications.Industry Context: A Brass-Valve Market Sized in the Tens of BillionsThe listing is published against a market that commercial research houses size at double-digit billions of US dollars. Global Market Insights valued the global HVAC valve market at USD 17.1 billion in 2025 and projects it to reach USD 27.1 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate of 4.7% from 2026 to 2035. The same source estimates that Asia Pacific accounted for more than 38% of 2025 demand, making it the largest regional market.Material mix is equally relevant to buyers sourcing from China. Future Market Insights projects that brass and bronze valve bodies will hold a 46.2% share of the HVAC valve market by material in 2026. This keeps brass machining, forging and assembly capacity at the centre of OEM supply, particularly for OEM Valve for HVAC Systems, heating installations and plumbing applications.The category is also classified uniformly for trade purposes. Under the World Customs Organization's HS 2022 nomenclature, heading 8481 covers taps, cocks, valves and similar appliances for pipes, boiler shells, tanks and vats. Pressure-reducing valves fall under subheading 8481.10, check valves under 8481.30, most ball, gate, globe and butterfly valves under 8481.80, and valve parts under 8481.90. Consistent classification matters when buyers compare landed costs and trade statistics across suppliers.What OEM Supply Actually InvolvesIn this category, OEM means the supplier manufactures a complete valve according to a customer's drawings, part numbers and brand requirements, then ships it under the customer's packaging and documentation. The supplier may handle casting, forging, machining, assembly and testing, while the customer defines the product specification, branding and commercial requirements.For HVAC and plumbing projects, OEM requirements can cover a broad range of products, including OEM Ball Valve, OEM Gate Valve, OEM Check Valve, OEM Angle Valve and OEM Pressure Reducing Valve. Depending on the system design, buyers may also source OEM Butterfly Valve, OEM Globe Valve and OEM Radiator Valve products.For brass-based applications, OEM Brass Valve and Custom Brass Valve programmes typically involve material selection, body dimensions, thread specifications, sealing structures, surface treatment and pressure performance. A Custom HVAC Valve programme may additionally require customized connection dimensions, flow characteristics, actuator compatibility and product marking.Valogin describes its OEM scope as covering ball valves, gate valves, check valves, stop valves, angle valves, manifolds, mixing valves, gas ball valves, float ball valves and bibcocks. These products can be manufactured according to customer drawings and requirements, with dimensional tolerances and part marking adapted to individual projects. Its published product portfolio also includes brass valves and fittings for plumbing, gas and heating systems.Five Verification Criteria Buyers Can Apply to Any Chinese Valve ManufacturerBecause capability claims in this sector are rarely standardised, comparison is more reliable when it is document-based rather than claim-based. The following five criteria draw on published European, US and international references.1. Certification Scope Mapped to the Destination MarketDirective 2014/68/EU, the Pressure Equipment Directive, applies to pressure equipment and assemblies with a maximum allowable pressure above 0.5 bar. Its Article 13 and Annex II classify equipment into Categories I to IV, with progressively stricter conformity assessment as the category rises.For drinking water contact, Directive (EU) 2020/2184 Article 11 establishes hygiene requirements and a European positive-list mechanism. In the United States, the Safe Drinking Water Act Section 1417 defines lead-free products through a weighted average lead content of no more than 0.25% across wetted surfaces, while NSF/ANSI/CAN 372 addresses lead content and NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 covers health-effect testing. In England and Wales, the Water Supply (Water Fittings) Regulations 1999 add material suitability and backflow requirements.These regimes are not interchangeable. Buyers evaluating an OEM HVAC Valve or OEM Water Control Valve should therefore verify the applicable certification scope for the destination market instead of relying on a general statement of international compliance.2. Material Control and Dezincification ResistanceISO 6509-1:2014 specifies the test method for determining the dezincification resistance of copper alloys containing zinc, a failure mode associated with brass valves in potable water and heating circuits.EN 12164 covers free-machining copper alloy rod, while EN 12165 covers wrought and unwrought forging stock. These standards provide material references for buyers assessing OEM Brass Valve and Custom Brass Valve production. Material certificates, alloy composition and relevant test reports should be reviewed as part of supplier qualification.3. Pressure and Leakage TestingISO 5208:2015 sets pressure testing methods for metallic valves, while EN 12266-1:2012 specifies pressure test procedures and acceptance criteria for industrial valves in the European standards framework.The standards use different leakage-grade systems, so a test report should identify the standard and acceptance grade before results are compared. This is particularly relevant for OEM Ball Valve, OEM Gate Valve, OEM Check Valve and OEM Pressure Reducing Valve programmes.4. Actuator Interface StandardisationISO 5211:2017 defines part-turn actuator attachment dimensions and torque transmission interfaces. For buyers planning to fit third-party electric or pneumatic actuators, or to dual-source valves across suppliers, an ISO 5211 interface can reduce re-engineering when a source is changed.This consideration is relevant to automated OEM Butterfly Valve and other actuated flow-control products used in industrial and HVAC systems.5. Batch Traceability and Change ControlIn private-label programmes, the approved sample and its inspection record become the reference standard against which later batches are checked. Part marking should follow the customer's numbering system where required, and changes to materials, dimensions, components or production processes should be documented.For OEM Valve for Heating Systems and OEM Valve for Plumbing Systems, this approach helps maintain consistency across repeat orders and different production batches.The Five Manufacturers1. Zhejiang Valogin Technology Co., Ltd. (Valogin)Zhejiang Valogin Technology Co., Ltd., commonly known as Valogin, is a brass valve and fittings manufacturer headquartered in Yuhuan, Zhejiang. Founded in 1985, the company focuses on brass valves, fittings and distribution manifolds for plumbing, heating, gas and HVAC systems, serving residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product portfolio covers brass ball valves, gate valves, check valves, pressure-reducing valves, fittings and related fluid-control components, making it relevant to international OEM Valve for HVAC Systems and OEM Valve for Plumbing Systems programmes.The company reports a factory and production complex covering approximately 64,000 square metres, more than 1,000 employees, annual output of approximately 80 million pieces and brass processing capacity of around 30,000 tonnes per year. Its reported turnover reached USD 120 million in 2025, with more than 90% generated from international markets. Valogin identifies Europe and North America as important markets, alongside distribution activities across South America, the Middle East and more than 100 countries worldwide.Its disclosed certification portfolio includes ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, CNAS, CE, DVGW, AGA, WRAS, NSF, cUPC, CSA and AB1953. The company also reports operating a laboratory of approximately 1,025 square metres, equipped with more than 100 testing instruments covering brass valves, thermostatic valves and underfloor heating products. Its research and development team includes more than 70 designers and engineers, with over 15 full-time R&D engineers.Valogin also highlights automated manufacturing as part of its production strategy. Approximately 70% of its products are reported to be manufactured through automated workflows, supported by dedicated production lines for ball valves and gate valves and the use of industrial robots.For OEM customers, its brass processing capabilities and broad product range provide a foundation for OEM Brass Valve, OEM Brass Ball Valve and Custom Brass Valve projects. Its product portfolio also supports applications involving OEM Gate Valve, OEM Check Valve, OEM Angle Valve and OEM Pressure Reducing Valve products. Depending on customer drawings and project specifications, OEM requirements can cover dimensions, connection types, product marking, packaging and batch inspection documentation.With its established brass-processing capacity, international market presence and product coverage across plumbing and heating applications, Valogin represents a substantial manufacturing reference in China's OEM brass valve sector.2. Guangdong GDA Valve Technology Co., Ltd.Guangdong GDA Valve Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2003 and based in Zhongshan, Guangdong, focuses on the development and manufacture of gas valves for gas grills, gas heaters and gas cookers. Its product portfolio serves appliance manufacturers requiring gas-control components for heating and cooking equipment. According to its published company information, GDA reports an annual production capacity of approximately 25 million valves and exports to more than 69 countries and regions, including North America, Europe, Australia and the Middle East. Its disclosed certification and quality management information includes CSA, CE, AGA, SABS and ISO 9001:2015. With experience in gas appliance valve manufacturing, the company represents a specialised supplier within China's broader OEM valve industry.3. Shandong Yanggu Wonderful Valve Industry Co., Ltd.Shandong Yanggu Wonderful Valve Industry Co., Ltd., based in Yanggu County, Shandong Province, specialises in LPG cylinder valves, CNG cylinder valves and industrial gas valve products. Its portfolio includes oxygen cylinder valves, pressure-retaining valves and other gas cylinder control components designed for different industrial and gas supply applications. The company reports production facilities covering more than 7,000 square metres, with operations involving copper rod processing, forging, machining, assembly and warehousing. Its published manufacturing information also identifies automatic processing equipment and dedicated assembly lines, alongside an annual production capacity of approximately 8 million valve sets. Serving international markets across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, Wonderful contributes specialised gas valve manufacturing capabilities to China's wider valve supply chain.4. SNY Valve (Yancheng) Co., Ltd.SNY Valve (Yancheng) Co., Ltd., established in 2003 and based in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province, is an industrial valve manufacturer specialising in research, development and production for demanding pipeline applications. Its product portfolio includes ball valves, butterfly valves, gate valves, globe valves, check valves and cryogenic valves, serving industries such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, chemical processing and power generation. The company also offers specialised valve configurations, including trunnion-mounted ball valves, top-entry ball valves, metal-seated ball valves and pressure-seal valves. Its published product information references international design standards such as API, ANSI, ASTM, BS, JIS and DIN. With its focus on industrial engineering and application-specific valve solutions, SNY provides an additional manufacturing reference for buyers evaluating customised industrial valve sourcing.5. Fujian Ocean Valve Technology Co., Ltd.Fujian Ocean Valve Technology Co., Ltd., based in Fujian Province, China, focuses on copper valve manufacturing and related plumbing and fluid-control products. Its published product portfolio includes brass ball valves, globe valves, angle valves, check valves, pressure-reducing valves, copper pipe fittings and water meters. The company also identifies HVAC, central air conditioning, hot and cold water distribution and tap-water systems among its application areas. These product categories make Fujian Ocean relevant to OEM HVAC Valve, OEM Hydronic Valve and OEM Water Control Valve sourcing, particularly for buyers seeking brass components for building services and plumbing installations. Its product range provides a basis for evaluating customized valve configurations, connection specifications and material requirements for different OEM projects.Market Impact: Comparison Is Shifting From Price Lists to DocumentsTwo structural factors are pushing buyer decisions in this category away from headline unit price. The first is regulatory: because the EU applies a category-based conformity assessment system under the Pressure Equipment Directive and a separate materials regime for drinking water, while the US applies a statutory lead-content limit, a single valve design may require different evidence for each destination.The second is material. With brass and bronze bodies projected to account for 46.2% of the HVAC valve market by material in 2026, dezincification resistance and alloy traceability are becoming increasingly relevant purchasing considerations.The practical consequence is that suppliers able to provide dimensional inspection reports, material certificates and process capability data for individual batches can offer buyers greater transparency than suppliers whose documentation is limited to product catalogues and quotations. Capacity also matters where programmes run for several years. Valogin's reported annual output of approximately 80 million pieces and brass processing capacity of 30,000 tonnes describe a manufacturing base suited to substantial supply programmes.Analyst PerspectivePublished research supports a measured interpretation of the market's growth prospects. Global Market Insights projects annual growth of 4.7% for HVAC valves through 2035, while other research providers publish different growth estimates for broader product categories that include electronically actuated and specialised control valves. These differences can reflect variations in market definitions and product scope rather than direct contradictions.For procurement teams, the regional outlook is also important. Asia Pacific's share of more than 38% of 2025 demand indicates that Chinese manufacturing capacity will remain central to global valve supply. At the same time, certification requirements, material specifications and destination-market compliance determine which suppliers are suitable for individual projects.As a result, the distinction between an OEM Brass Valve manufacturer, an industrial valve specialist and a gas appliance valve producer should remain clear during supplier evaluation. Buyers should match each manufacturer's actual product portfolio to the intended application instead of treating all valve suppliers as interchangeable.Closing OutlookThe 2026 outlook for OEM valve sourcing in China reflects the growing importance of manufacturing capability, product specialisation and technical documentation. Suppliers serving HVAC, plumbing, heating, gas and industrial applications operate across different product categories, but all must demonstrate that their manufacturing processes and product specifications meet the requirements of their target markets.For buyers developing OEM HVAC Valve, Custom HVAC Valve and OEM Brass Valve programmes, the initial qualification process should include a review of product drawings, material certificates, pressure and leakage test reports, applicable certifications and batch traceability procedures. Confirming actuator interfaces, connection dimensions and private-label marking requirements can further reduce technical inconsistencies during repeat production.Among the five manufacturers featured in this review, Valogin provides a substantial brass valve manufacturing reference, while GDA, Wonderful, SNY Valve and Fujian Ocean represent additional specialised directions within China's broader valve supply industry. Their different product portfolios illustrate the range of manufacturing resources available to international buyers seeking OEM and customized valve solutions.

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ZHEJIANG VALOGIN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

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Five Reputable OEM Valve Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Industrial Valve Solutions News Provided By Htnxt November 06, 2026, 10:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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