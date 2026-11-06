WowAngel Launches Black Friday 2026 Early Access With Up to $100 Off

WowAngel's Black Friday 2026 Early Access Sale runs Nov. 3-18 with up to $100 off HD lace wigs, human hair wigs, glueless wigs and hair bundles.

- Tilly Machande

COLORADO, CO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Black Friday is approaching, WowAngel is providing an opportunity for its customers to take advantage of its seasonal offers and shop before the actual sale starts. This hair brand has announced its Black Friday 2026 Early Access Sale, which runs from November 3rd to November 18th with discounts of up to $100 on qualified purchases.

This promotion offers three discount levels and allows customers to save on a variety of hair products; it includes HD lace wigs, human hair wigs, hair bundles and glueless wigs. With early sale access, shoppers will have more time to discover relevant collections and find their preferred styles before Black Friday arrives on November 27th.



Details of Black Friday Early Access Sale

Here is the list of PROMO Codes that can be used to avail discounts based on total order details:

$30 OFF orders of $159 or more with code EA30

$50 OFF orders of $259 or more with code EA50

$100 OFF orders of $499 or more with code EA100

Customers have to add their relevant code at checkout once their order amount is reached. You can avail three different savings options based on whether you buy individual wigs or combine other products in a single order.

“Our Early Access Sale is our way of opening Black Friday savings ahead of schedule,” said Tilly Machande, Senior Wig Consultant at WowAngel.“Customers can browse their favorite wig styles from November 3 to 18, choose the promo code that matches their order, and be ready before the main sale on November 27.”



Discover Some Popular Wig Collections

WowAngel's Black Friday Sale will provide a limited-time opportunity for customers to discover amazing and unique wig styles and products, great for daily wear and even for special events or occasions.

Many buyers want versatile styling options; try browsing the brand's 13x6 HD lace front wigs, now available in body wave, straight, and highlighted styles. With wider lace options, customers can try different parting options. High-density products are great for achieving fuller looks.

For those who prefer easy, quick installation, the Wear & Go Glueless Wig Collection features 5x5 wigs in body wave and straight textures. These hairpieces come with breathable caps, pre-bleached knots and anti-slip silicone bands. Shoppers can also find bob wigs for sleek, short hairstyles.

Additionally, WowAngel offers a wide variety of extensions, including 3 - 4 piece hair bundle deals in body wave, straight, and deep wave textures. Closures and frontals are also available in various sizes for customers who prefer to create their own wigs or update existing hairpieces.

Explore these styles and more information from WowAngel Best Sellers Collection.



Shop Earlier Before Actual Black Friday Sale Starts

With the main Black Friday event scheduled for November 27, the early access period gives customers a chance to make their selections in advance. Rather than waiting until the main sale, shoppers can compare different styles, consider their preferred textures and lengths, and use the available discounts during the November 3–18 promotion.

Customers planning a new hairstyle for holiday gatherings, parties, or everyday wear can visit WowAngel to browse the available collections and take advantage of the early sale.



About WowAngel

WowAngel is an online hair brand that offers HD lace wigs, Wear & Go glueless wigs, lace closures, frontals, and hair bundles for a range of styles and occasions. Learn more at wowangel.

Tilly Machande

WowAngel

+86 151 5327 2195

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