Sailflux Launches The Voyage Cloudtop, A 15-Pound Queen Bed Rated To 900 Pounds

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Sailflux introduces the 15-pound Voyage CloudTop Queen Bed with drop-stitch construction, 900-pound capacity, and a USB-C rechargeable pump. Priced at $249.

- Yijia Bei

WAN CHAI, WAN CHAI, HONG KONG, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sailflux has launched the Voyage CloudTop, a queen-size outdoor sleep system weighing 15 pounds and rated to 900 pounds. The product uses a drop-stitch air base with a removable topper made with CertiPUR-US certified memory foam, packs to 21.7 by 11.4 inches, and is available now in the United States at $249.

Sailflux has launched the Voyage CloudTop, a queen-size outdoor sleep system that weighs 15 pounds and is rated to hold 900 pounds. The product is available now in the United States.

The two figures are the point. A bed light enough for one person to carry from a car to a campsite has usually meant a thin pad; a bed rated to carry two adults and their gear has usually meant something that stays in a bedroom. The Voyage CloudTop is Sailflux's attempt to narrow that gap, and the company says the number that made it possible is not the weight but the structure.

The air base uses drop-stitch construction, in which thousands of fine threads are woven between the top and bottom sheets of the chamber and an airtight coating is applied afterwards. Inflated, the threads hold the two surfaces parallel. The air still carries the load; the threads decide what shape it takes, so the pressure inside produces a flat platform rather than a dome. The same construction is widely used in inflatable paddleboards and boat floors, where a thin inflated panel has to stay rigid under a standing adult.

Sailflux describes the category it is building for as an outdoor sleep system rather than an air mattress, and defines it as a portable bed designed against outdoor constraints rather

than an indoor bed adapted to survive them. By the company's definition, that means four things: a surface that is flat when inflated because of how it is built; a packed size stated in inches; a height low enough to clear the inward slope of a tent wall; and a setup that does not require a wall outlet.

The Voyage CloudTop measures 80 by 60 by 10 inches inflated and packs to 21.7 by 11.4 inches. At 10 inches it sits below the slope line of most family tents, and fits the sleeping areas of RVs and towable trailers where a bedroom-height bed would not. The base is high-tensile polyether TPU, selected for its low odor, flexibility at low temperatures, and resistance to hydrolysis. A removable topper made with CertiPUR-US certified memory foam sits above it under a quilted soft-touch cover.

Power is handled by an integrated 5,000 mAh pump, which recharges over USB-C. It inflates the bed in about three minutes and draws the air back out again for packing. The pump detaches from the mattress and ships with accessory nozzles, so it can also be used to inflate other gear.

"For a long time, taking a bed outdoors meant deciding which thing to give up: how well you sleep, or how much you want to carry," said Regena, founder of Sailflux. "We wanted to see how far that trade-off could be narrowed before something had to give. The answer turned out to be in the structure rather than the materials list."

Sailflux publishes a load rating because it is a structural claim that can be checked. The company positions the Voyage CloudTop for RVs and towable trailers, cabins, family tents and guest use at home, rather than for backpacking, where carried weight is the governing constraint.

The Voyage CloudTop carries a three-year limited warranty and is priced at $249. It is sold on Amazon and at Sailflux Outdoor Sleep Systems.

About Sailflux

Sailflux designs outdoor sleep systems, portable beds engineered for comfort away from home. The company grew out of thirty years of family expertise in materials research and manufacturing, and applies that background to the internal structure and materials of inflatable sleep products. Its first product is the Voyage CloudTop, a queen-size outdoor sleep system. Sailflux is based in Hong Kong.

Yijia Bei

Sailflux

+852 5446 0118

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Sailflux Launches the Voyage CloudTop, a 15-Pound Queen Bed Rated to 900 Pounds News Provided By Sailflux November 06, 2026, 10:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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