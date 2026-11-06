FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DRAMA FEATURE“PURPLE”

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the drama PURPLE -- now available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting on November 6, 2026

Drama Feature Sets Digital Debut on North American VOD Platforms Starting November 6, 2026

- Screenwriter/lead actor Aaron Therol

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the drama PURPLE -- now available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting on November 6, 2026.

After a conference, a workaholic from Iowa finds himself stranded in Los Angeles during an unexpected layover. Overwhelmed by the unfamiliar city, he meets a charismatic, unconventional young woman. Together, they spend a single day wandering through the city's overlooked corners, sharing candid conversations about deferred dreams, personal regrets, and the search for meaning. By the time they part ways at nightfall, both carry a transformed perspective inspired by the other. PURPLE is a thoughtful, heartfelt exploration of loneliness, human connection, and the lasting impact of brief encounters.

Written by Aaron Therol and directed by Ben Gilbert, PURPLE was produced by Shana Brewer, Rob M. Worley, Jane Kim, Scott M. Rosenfelt and Stuart Wilson. Featured actors include: Aaron Therol ('Noah/Zybox'), Katy O'Kane ('Purple'), Kai Kadlec ('Trevor'), Julia Farino ('Simone') and Lance Paullin ('Fitz').

"I wanted to tell this story as a reminder that life can become so consumed by work, commitments, and screens that we forget to truly notice one another," says screenwriter/lead actor, Aaron Therol. "PURPLE is a story about human connection, about the moments we find in the people we least expect, and how even a brief encounter can change the course of our lives."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire PURPLE directly with the filmmakers.

PURPLE website:

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, is one of the largest all-rights independent film distributors in the world. The company specializes in VOD and streaming distribution, film acquisition, and direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. With a veteran sales team and robust infrastructure, Freestyle Digital Media is a premier destination for independent filmmakers seeking multiplatform theatrical, VOD, and streaming distribution. Recent releases include UP THE CATALOGUE featuring Jonathan Bailey, ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy Award-winning Liza Colón-Zayas of FX's THE BEAR, DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ starring Roselyn Sánchez in her directorial debut, and CHARLIEBIRD, winner of the Founders Award at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival. Additional titles in the Freestyle library include SURVIVE starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink of STRANGER THINGS, and BEST SUMMER EVER, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson. For more information, visit freestyledigitalmedia

Eric Peterkofsky / Sarah Madden

Allen Media Group/Freestyle Digital Media

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