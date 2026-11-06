Kharagpur Station Cash Seizure: GRP Recovers 1.40 Crore From Jan Shatabdi Passenger Bound For Howrah (WATCH)

In what was an unusual recovery, Government Railway Police (GRP) has reportedly recovered unaccounted cash worth INR 1.40 crore from a travelling passenger at Kharagpur Junction railway station in West Bengal on Thursday, November 5.

In a video that went viral on social media, the GRP officials were seen inspecting the suspect's luggage on platform number 7, pulling out 280 neatly stacked bundles of INR 500 currency notes. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Rahul Soni, boarded the Tatanagar–Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express and was on his way to Howrah when the officials intercepted him.

The GRP officials immediately detained Howrah resident Rahul after he failed to account for the massive sum or produce legitimate documentation.

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How Were GRP Officials Alerted Of The Suspect's Suspicious Movements?

The Kharagpur Junction railway station witnessed a team of GRP officials inspecting stacks of INR 500 currency notes after spotting the suspect behaving nervously on platform number 7 near the Howrah end.

According to GRP officials, the team was conducting a routine security check on platform number 7, led by Sub-Inspector Tarun Kishor Jena, when they noticed Rahul Soni carrying two heavy hand luggage bags alongside a blue backpack. When the officers advanced to question him, Soni panicked and swiftly attempted to escape from the platform.

Security personnel immediately cordoned off his path and detained him. The officials recovered 280 neat stacks of INR 500 notes totalling 1.4 crore after the suspect provided incoherent answers regarding his travel details.

GRP officers were left stunned at Kharagpur Railway Station in West Bengal after recovering cash worth ₹1.40 crore from a passenger's bag.

The passenger, Rahul Soni, was travelling from Jan Shatabdi Express and was preparing to leave for Howrah when GRP personnel stopped him for a search.

The bag was opened, and bundles of cash were found inside.

GRP officers even had to bring a currency-counting machine onto the railway platform to count the huge pile of cash!

- Gems Of Railway (@GemsOfRailway) November 5, 2026

After recovering and inspecting the luggage on platform number 7, GRP personnel brought in currency-counting machines to confirm the precise tally of 280 bundles of INR 500 notes, which were subsequently logged digitally through the state's E-Sakshya portal to ensure complete transparency.

Under the supervision of Kharagpur GRPS Inspector-in-Charge Abhijit Chatterjee, police conducted on-site documentation and formally seized the full amount.

Legal Actions against Rahul Soni

Following the inspection of unaccounted cash and the arrest of Rahul Soni, the Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP), Kharagpur, Jayanta Mukherjee issued an official statement confirming the details of the seizure and detention.

"Unaccounted cash amounting to INR 1.4 crore was recovered from a person's bags at Kharagpur station," stated Jayanta Mukherjee.

“The individual has been detained, and an interrogation is underway to trace the source of the money. A detailed investigation has been initiated," he added.

Kharagpur GRPS registered Case No. 167/26 against Rahul Soni under Sections 317(2), 317(5), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was formally taken into custody after failing to produce valid documentation or justify carrying the substantial sum.

Furthermore, GRP has officially alerted the Income Tax to launch a joint investigation into the exact source, intended recipient, and legitimate ownership of the unaccounted funds. Given the sheer volume of undeclared cash without supporting financial transactions, officials are now investigating the source and intended destination of the money.

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