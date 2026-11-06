Diwali 2026: 3 Creative Ways To Give Your Home A Festive Makeover Without Buying New Decor
Give your home a festive makeover this Diwali without shopping! From reusing old sarees to rearranging lights and forgotten keepsakes, these three ideas make decorating simple and budget-friendly.
Give old silk sarees, embroidered dupattas and handwoven stoles a fresh purpose this Diwali. Drape them over consoles, use them as table runners or decorate plain cushions to introduce traditional colours, textures and a personal touch.
Bring out old diyas, rearrange lamps and reuse fairy lights to create a warm festive atmosphere. Place them along windowsills or tuck a string of lights inside an old glass vessel to brighten overlooked corners.
Give forgotten possessions such as brass urlis, travel souvenirs and cherished paintings a new place in your home. Move them to another wall, arrange brassware on a wooden tray or display a favourite ceramic piece to refresh familiar spaces without spending money.
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